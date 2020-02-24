Police calls for Monday, Feb. 24: Numerous pieces of property damaged over weekend

2:13 p.m.: Kristen Serena Vian, 30, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target.

6:41 p.m.: Gary Allen Kowalewski, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for making terroristic threats on the 50 block of Lenox Street. According to the police report, Kowalewski got into an altercation with an acquaintance and pointed a pellet gun at them and pantomimed firing it. Kowalewski denies the allegations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8:49 p.m.: A man reported that the hood on his vehicle on the 250 block of Mark Street had been keyed between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

9:24 p.m.: Samantha Jean Oreskovich, 34, of Buffalo City, Wis., was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

11:50 p.m.: Hunter Charles Zenk, 21, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred to the county attorney for fifth-degree possession of marijuana after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Fifth and Sioux streets.

Sunday

12:20 a.m.: Juan Nava, 32, of Pharr, Texas, was ticketed with drunken disorderly conduct and subsequently sent to detox after police were called to a disturbance on the 500 block of West Fourth Street.