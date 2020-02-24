Police calls for Monday, Feb. 24: Numerous pieces of property damaged over weekend

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
5:08 p.m.: Cullen Isaac Olsen, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and possession of brass knuckles after a sheriff’s deputy reportedly witnessed Olsen on his phone near Gilmore Avenue and Hwy. 61. According to the deputy’s report, Olsen had a bloodshot eyes and detected the odor of marijuana upon making contact with Olsen. The deputy also found a sheathed blade, extendable baton, brass knuckles and a knife in Olsen’s vehicle, according to the report.
Saturday
2:17 a.m.: Olivia Rose King, 20, of Grayslake, Ill., was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after a deputy reportedly witnessed King fail to stop at a stop sign at Main and 10th streets.
Winona Police Department
Friday
9:14 p.m.: Brandi Alex Plank, 24, was charged with misdemeanor violation of an order for protection after reportedly messaging a person who has a restraining order against her.
10:12 p.m.: Nicole Angelica Klink, 32, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Saturday
1:21 a.m.: Hunter Darrell Patrick Oviatt, 18, of St. Charles was ticketed with minor consumption at 10th and Franklin streets.
2:13 p.m.: Kristen Serena Vian, 30, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target.
6:41 p.m.: Gary Allen Kowalewski, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for making terroristic threats on the 50 block of Lenox Street. According to the police report, Kowalewski got into an altercation with an acquaintance and pointed a pellet gun at them and pantomimed firing it. Kowalewski denies the allegations.
8:49 p.m.: A man reported that the hood on his vehicle on the 250 block of Mark Street had been keyed between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
9:24 p.m.: Samantha Jean Oreskovich, 34, of Buffalo City, Wis., was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
11:50 p.m.: Hunter Charles Zenk, 21, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred to the county attorney for fifth-degree possession of marijuana after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Fifth and Sioux streets.
Sunday
12:20 a.m.: Juan Nava, 32, of Pharr, Texas, was ticketed with drunken disorderly conduct and subsequently sent to detox after police were called to a disturbance on the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
1:25 a.m.: Heidi Lea Colvin, 20, of Germantown, Wis., was ticketed with Under 21 Consumption while Driving after getting pulled over Seventh and Winona streets for having a headlight out.
2:34 a.m.: Sergio Antonio Gasca Valtierra, 24, of St. Charles was arrested and charged with third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over for crossing the center line at Sarnia and Market streets.
8:54 a.m.: A woman reported someone kicked her apartment door in on the 100 block of West Third Street. The complainant reported two pairs of shoes, a TV stand and a speaker were taken. The reporting party said she does have a suspect.
12:54 p.m.: A man reported the window of his Honda Accord had been broken out overnight on the 150 block of East 10th Street.
1:22 p.m.: A man reported that a side-view mirror on his vehicle was broken off sometime overnight on the 350 block of West Mark Street.
1:27 p.m.: A woman reported that a window to her residence on the 250 block of East Eighth Street was broken out by a marble.
10:59 p.m.: Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart and subsequently served a trespass notice.
11:46 p.m.: A man reported that his prescription medication was taken from his unlocked vehicle sometime overnight on the 650 block of West Fourth Street.
41 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.