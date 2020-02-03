Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
2:03 p.m. – A Minnesota City woman reported that multiple transactions had been charged to her credit card starting in November. One charge came from $309 being transferred from a fraudulent PayPal account set up using her name and another came from $284.32 being spent.
Sunday
2:44 a.m. – Rene Tzanhaua Sanchez, 19, of Rollingstone was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over on Sixth and 39th streets in Goodview. According to the complaint, Sanchez was pulled over because he was seen drifting over the center and fog lines as well as almost hitting a raised median. Sanchez had a blood alcohol content of .15 and was also cited for driving without a Minnesota driver’s license.
Winona Police Department
Friday
9:12 a.m. – The windows to a car were reported to have been shot out on the 150 block of East Eighth Street sometime during the night. Police believe a pellet gun was used.
3:55 p.m. – The windows to a vehicle parked on Ninth and Main streets were reported to have been broken out.
9:34 p.m. – Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, of Kellogg was charged for making terroristic threats after he threatened to go to a school and shoot an instructor and several students.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. – Taylor David Ward, 20, of Utica was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (wax) and minor consumption after being pulled over Sixth and Olmstead streets. Ward was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Drake Thomas Hemker, 20, of Lewiston, who was charged with a small amount of a marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and was pulled over for having a brake light out.
10:03 p.m. – Michael Allen Pavlick, 28, of Oakdale was charged with second-degree DWI after being pulled over Sarnia and Franklin streets. Pavlick’s blood alcohol content was .20.
Sunday
1:08 a.m. – Collin Charles Silker, 21, of Wabasha was charged with third-degree DWI after being pulled over on the 900 block of Second Street.
12:38 p.m. – Renee Lynn Alger, 46, of Rochester was charged with a gross misdemeanor-theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
7:34 p.m. – Michael Perrin Staats, 48, of Winona was served a ticket for trespassing on Walmart property and was subsequently detoxed after being found lying on the floor in Walmart.
