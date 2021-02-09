Police calls for Monday, Feb. 9: Lakefield woman arrested for possession of meth, suspected heroin

Winona Police

Monday:

5:36 a.m.: Candi Jo Rethwill, 32, of Lakefield was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Sixth and Grand streets.

According to the complaint, Rethwill was pulled over because the arresting officer recognized her as not having a license. Upon making contact with her, the officer learned that Rethwill was coming from a residence that police have associated with drug-use. Rethwill was subsequently asked to step out of her vehicle.

Found in the vehicle were two Ziploc bags containing a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, .88 grams of a separate substance that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine and four folded up pieces of tinfoil that contained suspected heroin.

10:17 a.m.: Destiny Mosha Matthews, 19, of Minnesota City was cited for theft by shoplifting from Menards for stealing a security camera valued at $39.99. Matthews was caught on surveillance video putting the camera in her bag and was identified by the cards she used when checking out.

