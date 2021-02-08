Police calls for Monday, Feb. 8: Red Wing man arrested for assault with a beer bottle

Winona County

Friday:

4:04 p.m.: Matthew Brian Olson, 31, of Elba was arrested and referred for violating an order for protection at Wilderness Campground in Elba.

11:43 p.m.: Evan Jeffrey Linder, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Fourth and Winona streets. Linder was originally pulled over for having an obstructed license plate, the complaint states.

Sunday:

12:59 a.m.: Hunter Monroe Boutelle, 27, of Red Wing was arrested and referred for second- and third-degree assault after he was accused of striking a person with a beer bottle at Tony’s Saloon in Elba. The third-degree charge was recommended because the victim sustained substantial bodily harm in the assault.

Winona Police

Friday:

8:40 a.m.: Kyle Nelton-Gilow, 30, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct after he was accused of causing a disturbance in the Winona Police Department lobby. According to the complaint, Nelton-Gilow was shouting obscenities and challenged an officer to a fight.