Police calls for Monday, Feb. 8: Red Wing man arrested for assault with a beer bottle
alert top story

Police calls for Monday, Feb. 8: Red Wing man arrested for assault with a beer bottle

police lights file

Winona County

Friday:

4:04 p.m.: Matthew Brian Olson, 31, of Elba was arrested and referred for violating an order for protection at Wilderness Campground in Elba.

11:43 p.m.: Evan Jeffrey Linder, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Fourth and Winona streets. Linder was originally pulled over for having an obstructed license plate, the complaint states.

Sunday:

12:59 a.m.: Hunter Monroe Boutelle, 27, of Red Wing was arrested and referred for second- and third-degree assault after he was accused of striking a person with a beer bottle at Tony’s Saloon in Elba. The third-degree charge was recommended because the victim sustained substantial bodily harm in the assault.

Winona Police

Friday:

8:40 a.m.: Kyle Nelton-Gilow, 30, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct after he was accused of causing a disturbance in the Winona Police Department lobby. According to the complaint, Nelton-Gilow was shouting obscenities and challenged an officer to a fight.

8:10 p.m.: A witness reported they had heard a female shouting and caught a glimpse of what they believed were a pair of legs seemingly being dragged into a car at St. Mary’s University. Police are working with St. Mary’s security to obtain surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.

10:20 p.m.: A resident reported their yellow and silver Trek bicycle had been taken from the bike rack outside of Walmart. No price for the bike was given.

Saturday:

9:45 a.m.: Hank Thomas Pernu, 35, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday:

2:05 a.m.: Brian Barton, 54, of Wabasha was arrested and referred for burglary and DWI after he entered an occupied residence in the 800 block of East Eighth Street and got into a confrontation with a resident.

11 a.m.: Sinclair West reported the theft of $34-worth of fuel. Police have plate information for the suspected vehicle and are currently attempting to make contact with the registered owner.

8:10 p.m.: Walmart reported the theft of roughly $500 in merchandise. Police are attempting to identify the suspects from surveillance footage and are awaiting store reports.

Monday:

5:36 a.m.: Candi Rethwill, 32, of Lakefield was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Sixth and Grand streets.

