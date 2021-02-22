Police calls for Monday, Feb. 22: Multiple DWIs throughout weekend

Winona County
Friday:
7:07 p.m.: Ryan John Casey, 21, of Nashotah, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Fourth and Center streets. Casey was originally stopped for having an equipment violation on his vehicle, the complaint states.
11:23 p.m.: Ashley Rae Saunders of Oregon, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Hwy. 61 near mile marker 3. Deputies pulled Saunders over for weaving in and out of her lane of traffic, the complaint states. She had a breath-alcohol content of .12.
Saturday:
1:23 a.m.: Josephine Elizabeth Berger, 19, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Eighth and Harriet streets. Berger was stopped for speeding and for having an inoperable license plate light. Charges are pending the result of a blood test, the sheriff’s office said.
6:51 p.m.: Dale Lynn Amundson, 62, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety and first-degree DWI in the 32000 block of County Road 12. According to the complaint, Amundson was stopped for failing to signal a turn. His breath-alcohol content was .18.
10:11 p.m.: Jonathan Chamberlain, 24, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 20. Chamberlain was originally stopped for going 78 mph in a 65 mph-zone, the complaint states, and was found to have a breath-alcohol content of .15.
11:30 p.m.: Adrean John Burros, 45, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Homer Road.
Sunday:
1:01 a.m.: Chad Allen Dwalleser, 32, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for felony DWI on Hwy. 61 at County Road 7. Dwalleser was pulled over because a deputy observed him crossing the centerline. He refused to take a breathalyzer, the complaint states.
3:44 a.m.: Troy Curtis Dubbels, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred for a first-degree DWI on I-90 near mile marker 258. According to the complaint, deputies responded to the area because it was reported that Dubbels had driven off the road. Dubbels had a blood-alcohol content of .24, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Friday:
Anthony Zimmer, 49, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct after police received a report that Zimmer was making inappropriate comments to other guests at the American Legion.
11 p.m.: Travis Bennett, 30, of Cochrane, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for DWI after he bumped into a parked vehicle on Third and Washington streets. Bennett’s breath-alcohol content was .16, the complaint states.
11:20 p.m.: Samuel Morris, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process with force at St. Mary’s University. According to the complaint, police responded to the area after receiving a report that Morris had struck a campus security guard with a skateboard. After police made contact with him, Morris punched an officer.
Saturday:
Brandon Zibrowski, 27, of Winona was cited for trespassing on a property he had previously been barred from entering.
1:32 p.m.: Anton Mauszewski, 77, of Winona was cited for failing to stop for a semaphore at Fourth and Franklin streets.
6:40 a.m.: The front door to a business on East Third was reported to have been either shouldered or kicked in. Officers are working with staff to determine if anything is missing from the property.
8 p.m.: Neil Hester, 42, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are waiting to receive an approximate value for the items Hester is accused of taking.
Sunday:
12:30 a.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr., 25, of Winona, was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Sixth and St. Charles streets. Police originally made contact with Schmalenberg to execute a warrant, the complaint states.