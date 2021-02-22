Police calls for Monday, Feb. 22: Multiple DWIs throughout weekend

Winona County

Friday:

7:07 p.m.: Ryan John Casey, 21, of Nashotah, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Fourth and Center streets. Casey was originally stopped for having an equipment violation on his vehicle, the complaint states.

11:23 p.m.: Ashley Rae Saunders of Oregon, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Hwy. 61 near mile marker 3. Deputies pulled Saunders over for weaving in and out of her lane of traffic, the complaint states. She had a breath-alcohol content of .12.

Saturday:

1:23 a.m.: Josephine Elizabeth Berger, 19, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Eighth and Harriet streets. Berger was stopped for speeding and for having an inoperable license plate light. Charges are pending the result of a blood test, the sheriff’s office said.

6:51 p.m.: Dale Lynn Amundson, 62, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety and first-degree DWI in the 32000 block of County Road 12. According to the complaint, Amundson was stopped for failing to signal a turn. His breath-alcohol content was .18.