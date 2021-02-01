Police calls for Monday, Feb. 1: Busy weekend filled mostly with DWIs

Winona County
Friday:
11:32 p.m.: Eddison Allen Jeffries, 19, of Lewiston was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at Sarnia and Washington streets. Jeffries was pulled over for driving without his lights on. Charges are pending the result of a blood-draw, the complaint states.
Saturday:
1:33 a.m.: Megan Elizabeth Stevensen, 25, of Owatonna was arrested and referred for DWI on Hwy. 14 by Stockton Hill after authorities found her to be speeding. Her breath-alcohol content was .14, the complaint states.
5 a.m.: Kathleen Ann Manley of Melrose, Wisconsin, was cited for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal on I-90 near mile marker 247 after she was pulled over for speeding.
10:21 p.m.: Jordan Daniel Heaps, 32, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI at Knopp Valley Drive and Whitewater court. Heaps caught the attention of law enforcement because his vehicle didn’t have an activated license plate light. His blood-alcohol level was .15, the complaint states.
Sunday:
12:18 a.m.: Cassidy Kay Poellinger, 20, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for DUI in the 22000 block of Gilmore Valley Road. Poellinger was brought to the attention of authorities after she was found to have driven her vehicle into a ditch.
Winona Police
Friday:
5 p.m.: Nicholas John Deppe, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the complainant, Deppe had come into her work earlier in the day and she asked him if he could bring her some medication from her car. Deppe then took the keys to her vehicle and never returned.
After the complainant filed her report with police, officers found her vehicle parked in the area of Seventh and Chestnut streets. Deppe was found nearby, as well, who said he took the car because he needed to go for a drive to clear his mind.
Saturday:
1:46 a.m.: Dakota Todd Brown, 24, of Winona was cited for speeding on Riverview Drive. According to the complaint, Brown was seen doing 64 mph in 40-mph zone.
2:03 a.m.: Noah Phillip Naas, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Sixth and Wall streets. Naas was pulled over for having expired registration. His blood-alcohol content of .12, the complaint states.
5:59 p.m.: Michael Warren Barker, 52, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI and hit-and-run property damage in the 1500 block of Homer Road.
A witness reported they had seen Barker run over a stop sign at Mankato Avenue and Sarnia Street. Barker is accused of then driving up on the sidewalk near Winona Health and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, nearly striking other vehicles. The witness proceeded to call police while following Barker, who eventually stopped on Homer Road.
Upon police making contact with Barker, he admitted to drinking prior to driving. Officers also noticed fresh damage to his vehicle and found debris matching his vehicle at the stop sign at Mankato and Sarnia.
After being brought to the Winona County Jail, Barker was found to have an alcohol content of .26.
11:49 p.m.: A burglary was reported in the 150 block of East Eleventh Street. According to the complainant, earlier in the afternoon, his home-surveillance system had picked up an unknown subject entering his unlocked home. The subject was said to have walked around before being apparently spooked by the complainant’s dog and then leaving. The identity of the subject is unknown and no property appears to have been taken.
Sunday:
2:46 a.m.: Brian David Kromke, 49, of Holmen, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI and obstructing the legal process at Tenth and Huff streets.
The arresting officer pulled Kromke over because was seen doing 40 mph in a 30-mph zone on Sixth Street. Despite pulling over for the officer, Kromke refused to exit his vehicle so his sobriety could be checked. The officer then attempted to open Kromke’s door, which he slammed shut. The officer eventually opened Kromke’s door and removed his seatbelt, but Kromke is said to have “clung” to it. Additional officers were required to remove Kromke from his vehicle.
After being removed from his vehicle, Kromke is reported to have continued to struggle with police until he was placed in handcuffs, at which point he stopped resisting.
Kromke had a DMT of .16, the complaint states.
12:45 p.m.: A burglary was reported at a business warehouse in the 800 block of West Third Street. According to the complaint, between 300-500 pounds of copper were reported stolen. Responding officers noticed the backdoor to the warehouse appeared to have been pried open.