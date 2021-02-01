Police calls for Monday, Feb. 1: Busy weekend filled mostly with DWIs

Winona Police

Friday:

5 p.m.: Nicholas John Deppe, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the complainant, Deppe had come into her work earlier in the day and she asked him if he could bring her some medication from her car. Deppe then took the keys to her vehicle and never returned.

After the complainant filed her report with police, officers found her vehicle parked in the area of Seventh and Chestnut streets. Deppe was found nearby, as well, who said he took the car because he needed to go for a drive to clear his mind.

Saturday:

1:46 a.m.: Dakota Todd Brown, 24, of Winona was cited for speeding on Riverview Drive. According to the complaint, Brown was seen doing 64 mph in 40-mph zone.

2:03 a.m.: Noah Phillip Naas, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Sixth and Wall streets. Naas was pulled over for having expired registration. His blood-alcohol content of .12, the complaint states.

5:59 p.m.: Michael Warren Barker, 52, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI and hit-and-run property damage in the 1500 block of Homer Road.