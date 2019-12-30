Winona Police Department
Friday
12:25 p.m. — Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing on the 600 block of Huff Street.
5:58 p.m. — Sasha Lynn Majerus, 33, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Hy-Vee.
Saturday
1:22 p.m. — Paul James Doboul, 26, of Winona was arrested and charged with possession of theft/burglary tools and giving a false name and birth date to police. According to the police report, Doboul was attempting to pry open the change box on a coin-operated laundry machine at an apartment complex on the 450 block of East Sarnia Street
3:49 p.m. — Jacqueline Louise Klees, 69, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Sally Beauty.
Sunday
2:39 a.m. — Roy Charles Glissendorf, 30, of Winona was charged with fourth-degree DWI after failing to stop at a stop sign on Sixth and High Forest streets. Glissendorf had a blood alcohol content of .10, police said.
11:21 a.m. — Samantha Raye Berg, 27, of Winona was ticketed with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property on the 400 block of East Ninth Street after throwing a rock at a house and damaged the siding, according to the complaint.
