Police calls for Monday, Dec. 28: Multiple vehicles damaged throughout holiday weekend

Winona County
Saturday:
4:46 a.m.: Dana Matthew Schwartz, 59, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
2:08 p.m.: Alexis Rebecca Brewer, 23, of Cresco, Iowa, was cited for driving without insurance after minor two-vehicle accident that resulted in a child sustaining some minor injuries. No parties needed medical attention.
Winona Police
Wednesday:
12:10 p.m.: A suspicious man was seen on Seventh and High Forest streets taking pictures of playground equipment and children. The man was gone on police arrival.
2:27 p.m.: Hy-Vee employees reported that an unidentified female stole $150-worth of groceries. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.
Thursday:
8:27 a.m.: A landlord reported that two garages of theirs had been broken into. Taken were a snowblower valued at $1,000, a land mower valued at $200, a silver moped valued at $200, a red moped valued at $200, a stack of rims and mounted tires valued at $800, miscellaneous gas cans valued $80, a generator valued at $300 and some rock-climbing gear $500.
12:30 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of West Tenth Street reported the driver-side window to their Toyota SUV had been broken out. The complainant stated that a pair of sunglasses and a CD case were taken. No value was given.
12:45 p.m.: Another resident in the 800 block of West Tenth Street reported the driver-side window to their vehicle had been broken out, but no items were reported missing.
1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West Ninth Street reported their vehicle had been rummaged through sometime overnight. The complainant reported that some loose change was missing.
11 p.m.: Jason Hoff, 38, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Huff Street.
Saturday:
8:42 p.m.: Jeffrey Winegar, 57, of Winona was cited for misuse of 911 after he repeatedly made calls that were not of an emergency nature.
Sunday:
6:10 p.m.: A resident on Mankato Avenue reported that several items were missing or misplaced on their property. Police are awaiting an itemized list.
10:20 p.m.: A resident on Pelzer Street reported the rear-end of their vehicle appeared to have been keyed.
Monday:
2:05 a.m.: Michelle Meyering, 32, of Mason City, Iowa, was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Sixth and Winona streets.
Andrew Hansen Andersen
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Brandy Lynn Kolter
MIchelle Lynn Meyering
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Travis Lee Schultz
Dana Matthew Schwartz
Kristin Ashley Spahr
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Leonard Wallace
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
In this Series
COLLECTION: Police calls and updates in Winona
-
Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minnesota City man scammed out of $37,000
-
Police calls for Monday, Nov. 30: Plainview man injured due to icy road conditions
-
Police calls for Friday, Dec. 5: Onalaska resident says they were kidnapped, conflicting stories given to deputies
- 12 updates