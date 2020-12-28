Police calls for Monday, Dec. 28: Multiple vehicles damaged throughout holiday weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

12:45 p.m.: Another resident in the 800 block of West Tenth Street reported the driver-side window to their vehicle had been broken out, but no items were reported missing.

1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West Ninth Street reported their vehicle had been rummaged through sometime overnight. The complainant reported that some loose change was missing.

11 p.m.: Jason Hoff, 38, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Huff Street.

Saturday:

8:42 p.m.: Jeffrey Winegar, 57, of Winona was cited for misuse of 911 after he repeatedly made calls that were not of an emergency nature.

Sunday:

6:10 p.m.: A resident on Mankato Avenue reported that several items were missing or misplaced on their property. Police are awaiting an itemized list.

10:20 p.m.: A resident on Pelzer Street reported the rear-end of their vehicle appeared to have been keyed.

Monday: