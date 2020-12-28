 Skip to main content
Police calls for Monday, Dec. 28: Multiple vehicles damaged throughout holiday weekend
Winona County

Saturday:

4:46 a.m.: Dana Matthew Schwartz, 59, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

2:08 p.m.: Alexis Rebecca Brewer, 23, of Cresco, Iowa, was cited for driving without insurance after minor two-vehicle accident that resulted in a child sustaining some minor injuries. No parties needed medical attention.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

12:10 p.m.: A suspicious man was seen on Seventh and High Forest streets taking pictures of playground equipment and children. The man was gone on police arrival.

2:27 p.m.: Hy-Vee employees reported that an unidentified female stole $150-worth of groceries. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.

Thursday:

8:27 a.m.: A landlord reported that two garages of theirs had been broken into. Taken were a snowblower valued at $1,000, a land mower valued at $200, a silver moped valued at $200, a red moped valued at $200, a stack of rims and mounted tires valued at $800, miscellaneous gas cans valued $80, a generator valued at $300 and some rock-climbing gear $500.

12:30 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of West Tenth Street reported the driver-side window to their Toyota SUV had been broken out. The complainant stated that a pair of sunglasses and a CD case were taken. No value was given.

12:45 p.m.: Another resident in the 800 block of West Tenth Street reported the driver-side window to their vehicle had been broken out, but no items were reported missing.

1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of West Ninth Street reported their vehicle had been rummaged through sometime overnight. The complainant reported that some loose change was missing.

11 p.m.: Jason Hoff, 38, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Huff Street.

Saturday:

8:42 p.m.: Jeffrey Winegar, 57, of Winona was cited for misuse of 911 after he repeatedly made calls that were not of an emergency nature.

Sunday:

6:10 p.m.: A resident on Mankato Avenue reported that several items were missing or misplaced on their property. Police are awaiting an itemized list.

10:20 p.m.: A resident on Pelzer Street reported the rear-end of their vehicle appeared to have been keyed.

Monday:

2:05 a.m.: Michelle Meyering, 32, of Mason City, Iowa, was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Sixth and Winona streets.

