Police calls for Monday, Dec. 21: Numerous thefts reported throughout weekend

Friday:
10:06 a.m.: Officers were called to Eighth and Steuben streets for a report of two dogs fighting. One dog was injured and police are waiting to receive statement papers from both owners.
10:58 a.m.: A resident near Sixth and Lafayette streets reported the theft of their vehicle. A follow-up with the complainant revealed they had just forgotten where they had parked.
12:20 p.m.: A resident in the city reported the theft of their black 2020 Honda scooter valued at approximately $3,000. According to the complainant, they had the keys and the scooter had no registration because it was new.
1:30 p.m.: A resident reported that an undetermined amount of Diecast collectible toy cars and a television set had been taken from their residence.
2:27 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Ninth Street reported the theft of a package from their residence. The total value of the package’s contents are $15, the complaint states.
2:30 p.m.: A resident reported being scammed out of $4,000 by a fraud scheme via email. According to the complainant, the email’s sender requested the complainant help them cash a check for college books. Police directed the complainant to the ic3.gov website.
5:50 p.m.: A motorist on Service Drive forgot they had tied their dog to the tailgate of their vehicle and had started driving. The motorist was eventually stopped and the dog was found to be mostly unharmed, albeit with a few scrapes and abrasions to its paws.
Saturday:
1:50 p.m.: A resident on Walnut Street reported that both right tires to their Jeep has been punctured overnight.
4:30 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Laird Street reported that a package had been taken from their residence. The approximate value of the package’s contents were reported to be $75, the complaint states.
Sunday:
12:38 p.m.: Pamela Brown, 59, of Winona was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after she was found in possession of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
1:45 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Eighth Street reported the theft of packages valued at $250.
5:10 p.m.: Andrew Andersen, 30, of Goodview was arrested and referred for theft after he was accused of taking items off a porch of a residence. According to the complainant, they do not know Andersen and did not give him permission to be on their property. Officers located Andersen a short distance away, in possession of the stolen material.
10:18 p.m.: Sarah Jorgenson, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated and theft. According to the complaint, employees at the Kwik Trip on Sixth and Mankato saw Jorgenson take a pack of cigarettes and then leave in an SUV. Officers were able to locate Jorgenson a short distance away from the gas station. 17 alternate-side-parking tickets were issued Monday morning.
