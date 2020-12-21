Police calls for Monday, Dec. 21: Numerous thefts reported throughout weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5:50 p.m.: A motorist on Service Drive forgot they had tied their dog to the tailgate of their vehicle and had started driving. The motorist was eventually stopped and the dog was found to be mostly unharmed, albeit with a few scrapes and abrasions to its paws.

Saturday:

1:50 p.m.: A resident on Walnut Street reported that both right tires to their Jeep has been punctured overnight.

4:30 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Laird Street reported that a package had been taken from their residence. The approximate value of the package’s contents were reported to be $75, the complaint states.

Sunday:

12:38 p.m.: Pamela Brown, 59, of Winona was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after she was found in possession of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

1:45 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Eighth Street reported the theft of packages valued at $250.