Police calls for Monday, Dec. 14: 18-year-old cited for arson says he gets "excited" by fire

Winona County

Saturday:

9:55 p.m.: Marvella Noel Louise Collins, 48, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of County Road 23 near Brook Drive. According to the complaint, deputies were called out to the area after Collins’s car was seen parked on the side of the road and surrounded by debris. Deputies responded to the area and eventually encountered Collins at a different location. According to Collins, she and another individual are homeless and are living in her car. Deputies detected an odor of marijuana upon contact and also discovered drug paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Collins was subsequently brought to the Winona County Jail.

Winona Police

Friday:

9:40 a.m.: Kaleb Michael Komperud, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree arson after setting a recycling bin on fire in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Komperud started the fire using a lighter and some paper that was in the bin. He also told officers he gets “excited” when he starts fires. The fire was contained to the bin and the damage was described as minor by police.