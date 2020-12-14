Police calls for Monday, Dec. 14: 18-year-old cited for arson says he gets "excited" by fire

Winona County
Saturday:
9:55 p.m.: Marvella Noel Louise Collins, 48, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of County Road 23 near Brook Drive. According to the complaint, deputies were called out to the area after Collins’s car was seen parked on the side of the road and surrounded by debris. Deputies responded to the area and eventually encountered Collins at a different location. According to Collins, she and another individual are homeless and are living in her car. Deputies detected an odor of marijuana upon contact and also discovered drug paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Collins was subsequently brought to the Winona County Jail.
Winona Police
Friday:
9:40 a.m.: Kaleb Michael Komperud, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree arson after setting a recycling bin on fire in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Komperud started the fire using a lighter and some paper that was in the bin. He also told officers he gets “excited” when he starts fires. The fire was contained to the bin and the damage was described as minor by police.
10:26 a.m.: A glass door to the old Shopko building was reported to have been shattered by a cinder block. The owner of the building was notified and worked with police to secure the building.
4 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Dacota Street reported their garage had been burglarized sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 while they were away for work. Multiple items were reported missing, the complaint states, including a crossbow, arrows and various hunting equipment. The total value for the items was reported to be $4,500.
10:21 p.m.: An adult female reported being assaulted by another female. Both parties were given statement papers and were subsequently separated. A fifth-degree assault charge is pending.
Saturday:
5:31 p.m.: Brittany Alice Hawley, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault – fear and harm for an assault that occurred in the 150 block of Pleasant Hill Drive. According to the complainant, Hawley pushed her to the floor, causing a noticeable injury to her right leg. The complainant she was in fear and that Hawley appeared to be acting “manic.”
5:35 p.m.: Dallas Ray Zeller, 27, of Winona was cited for failing to stop for a traffic signal at Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street. According to the complaint, Zeller was driving north on Pelzer when he ran the light and struck another vehicle driving west on Hwy. 61. Both vehicles were towed, but no injuries were reported.
Sunday:
A resident in the 350 block of Kansas Street reported the theft of inflatable Christmas decorations from their residence. The theft is believed to have occurred between midnight at 6 a.m. The time of the report was not provided.
11 alternate-side-parking tickets were issued Monday morning.
Collin Berlin-Burns
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Marvella Noel Louise Collins
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Brittany Alice Hawley
Kaleb Michael Komperud
Craig Robert Neyers
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
