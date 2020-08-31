Police calls for Monday, Aug. 31: Multiple DWI arrests made throughout weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Saturday:

1:41 p.m.: Rafael Rojas, 20, of Carthage, Missouri, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on Bruski Drive in Winona. According to the complaint, Rojas had a breath-alcohol content of .10.

8:28 p.m.: John Rislove, 61, of Fountain City was arrested and referred for DWI after a deputy encountered him in the area of Hwy. 43 and Sievers Drive. According to the complaint, Rislove was parked near the Wilson Fire Department and was seen hanging out of his vehicle. When the deputy asked Rislove for his ID, Rislove instead gave the deputy a credit card. Rislove was ultimately arrested and had a breath-alcohol content of .20, according to the complaint.

10:44 p.m.: Larry Tramone Hudson, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI after getting pulled over on Sixth and Johnson streets in Winona. According to the complaint, the arresting deputy observed Hudson failing to stop at a stop sign in the area. After pulling him over, the deputy noted that Hudson had bloodshot and watery eyes and detected the odor of alcohol. Hudson had a breath-alcohol content of .09, according to the complaint.

Sunday: