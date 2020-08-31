Police calls for Monday, Aug. 31: Multiple DWI arrests made throughout weekend

Winona County
Saturday:
1:41 p.m.: Rafael Rojas, 20, of Carthage, Missouri, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on Bruski Drive in Winona. According to the complaint, Rojas had a breath-alcohol content of .10.
8:28 p.m.: John Rislove, 61, of Fountain City was arrested and referred for DWI after a deputy encountered him in the area of Hwy. 43 and Sievers Drive. According to the complaint, Rislove was parked near the Wilson Fire Department and was seen hanging out of his vehicle. When the deputy asked Rislove for his ID, Rislove instead gave the deputy a credit card. Rislove was ultimately arrested and had a breath-alcohol content of .20, according to the complaint.
10:44 p.m.: Larry Tramone Hudson, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI after getting pulled over on Sixth and Johnson streets in Winona. According to the complaint, the arresting deputy observed Hudson failing to stop at a stop sign in the area. After pulling him over, the deputy noted that Hudson had bloodshot and watery eyes and detected the odor of alcohol. Hudson had a breath-alcohol content of .09, according to the complaint.
Sunday:
1:48 a.m.: Dayton Troy Danielson, 22, of St. Charles was arrested and referred for DWI on County Road 33 and Hwy. 14. According to the complaint, Danielson caught the attention of law enforcement after a reporting party said Danielson had nearly struck some parked cars while he was driving out of Altura. A deputy was able to locate Danielson and subsequently pulled him over. Danielson had a breath-alcohol content of .21, according to the complaint.
11:39 p.m.: Jenny Sue Otterson, 34, of Galesville was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. According to the complaint, while on I-90 near mile marker 273, a deputy recognized Otterson as having a warrant for her arrest. Upon making contact with Otterson, a search of her vehicle was conducted and the deputy found marijuana, meth and a pipe.
Monday:
12:08 a.m.: A juvenile male was injured when his car collided with a horse on County Road 6. The juvenile was taken to the emergency room for some cuts sustained by broken glass.
Winona Police
Friday:
10:20 p.m.: Sean Timothy Tschumper, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Third and Huff streets. Tschumper was initially stopped for having a brake light out and had a breath-alcohol content of .15, according to the complaint.
Saturday:
1:53 a.m.: Hunter Robert Cisewski, 18, was cited for under 21 consumption while driving in the area of Fifth and Sioux streets.
12:06 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target.
9:14 p.m.: Jessica Ann McKee, 44, of Kasson was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, driving after revocation and cited for no proof of insurance in the area on Hwy. 61 and Huff Street.
Sunday:
3:38 p.m.: A driver in the area of Hy-Vee reported noticing pry marks on a door to their vehicle. No entry appeared to have been gained, according to the complaint.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Kyle Foster Casey
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Dayton Troy Danielson
Nicholas John Deppe
Griffin Hall Foster
Craig Ray Hanville
Brandon Lee Howell
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Melvin Earl Kimp
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Andrew Curtis Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Jenny Sue Otterson
Zane Robert Pederson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Travis Lee Schultz
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Marsean Antonio Shines
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.