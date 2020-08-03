Police calls for Monday, Aug. 3: Multiple domestic assault arrests reported over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Friday:

2:52 p.m.: A 12-year-old male was injured in an ATV accident in the 30000 block of County Road 33 just outside of Utica. He was taken to the hospital, the report states, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Winona Police

Friday:

3:25 p.m.: A man at Dick’s Marine, Inc. reported that five to eight red and black lifejackets and a package of four orange lifejackets had been taken from his boat. According to the complainant, some of the jackets had a “Full Throttle” decal on them. The estimated value of the property is $600, according to the complaint.

Sunday:

2:28 a.m.: Melvin Earl Kimp, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault after police received a report of an incident in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complainant, Kimp had jumped on her car and partially caved-in her roof while she was attempting to get away from him. The complainant said she was able to drive to a well-lit area and call the police. While waiting for law enforcement, the complainant stated, Kimp had attempted to get into the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.