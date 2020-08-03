You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Monday, Aug. 3: Multiple domestic assault arrests reported over weekend
Winona County

Friday:

2:52 p.m.: A 12-year-old male was injured in an ATV accident in the 30000 block of County Road 33 just outside of Utica. He was taken to the hospital, the report states, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Winona Police

Friday:

3:25 p.m.: A man at Dick’s Marine, Inc. reported that five to eight red and black lifejackets and a package of four orange lifejackets had been taken from his boat. According to the complainant, some of the jackets had a “Full Throttle” decal on them. The estimated value of the property is $600, according to the complaint.

Sunday:

2:28 a.m.: Melvin Earl Kimp, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault after police received a report of an incident in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complainant, Kimp had jumped on her car and partially caved-in her roof while she was attempting to get away from him. The complainant said she was able to drive to a well-lit area and call the police. While waiting for law enforcement, the complainant stated, Kimp had attempted to get into the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

3:46 a.m.: Isaiah Anthony Barr, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault after police received a report of an altercation in the 550 block of East Fourth Street. According to the complaint, Barr is accused of head-butting another individual on the bridge of their nose, as well as causing some damage to property. Barr was ultimately arrested without further incident.

6:04 p.m.: Samuel Von Lee Jett, 19, of Westby, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault (fear and harm) after getting into an altercation with a woman in the Menards parking lot. According to the complainant, Jett choked and hit her, as well as pulled her hair. Both parties eventually left the area and Jett was arrested by police in another part of town later in the day.

