Police calls for Monday, Aug. 24: Multiple people cited for DWI over weekend
Police calls for Monday, Aug. 24: Multiple people cited for DWI over weekend

Winona County

Friday:

11:51 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Elm Street reported that explicit photos of her had been shared by another individual in the county. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Saturday:

2:33 a.m.: Frederick Anthony Douglas, 20, of Rochester was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI, test refusal and driving after revocation in the area of Main and Fourth streets. Douglas was initially stopped for an inoperable brake light.

Sunday:

12:09 a.m.: Hannah Rose Simon, 19, of Winona was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of Sixth and Laird streets. According to the complaint, Simon was in possession of THC oil. Another individual with Simon — Nathaniel Kaefela Yacob of Saint Paul — was cited for possession for a small amount of marijuana.

12:34 a.m.: Michael Thomas Walch, 24, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving after revocation and leaving the scene of a property damaged accident in Elba.

1:37 a.m.: Isaac Christopher Larrazee, 19, of Strum, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI. Larrazee was initially stopped for having an inoperable brake light.

Winona Police:

Saturday:

8:42 p.m.: Jesse Eli Culp, 28, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault after striking a person in the 400 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the complaint, the victim suffered injuries to their face and nose. Culp was arrested without incident, police said.

