Police calls for Monday, Aug. 24: Multiple people cited for DWI over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Friday:

11:51 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Elm Street reported that explicit photos of her had been shared by another individual in the county. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Saturday:

2:33 a.m.: Frederick Anthony Douglas, 20, of Rochester was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI, test refusal and driving after revocation in the area of Main and Fourth streets. Douglas was initially stopped for an inoperable brake light.

Sunday:

12:09 a.m.: Hannah Rose Simon, 19, of Winona was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of Sixth and Laird streets. According to the complaint, Simon was in possession of THC oil. Another individual with Simon — Nathaniel Kaefela Yacob of Saint Paul — was cited for possession for a small amount of marijuana.

12:34 a.m.: Michael Thomas Walch, 24, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving after revocation and leaving the scene of a property damaged accident in Elba.