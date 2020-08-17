Police calls for Monday, Aug. 17: La Crosse woman injured in alcohol-related crash

Winona County

Sunday:

1:12 a.m.: A juvenile female from Winona was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the area of Sixth and Carimona streets. According to the complaint, the juvenile was stopped for having a headlight out. Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and noticed the driver displayed signs of impairment. Charges are pending the results of a blood-test.

9:49 p.m.: Julie Lynn Degen, 57, of La Crosse was referred for driving while intoxicated after getting into a single-vehicle accident in the 29000 block of County Road 19. According to the complaint, Degen sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health, where a blood test was administered. Charges are pending the result of the blood test. No one else was involved in the crash.

Winona Police

Sunday:

7:56 a.m.: Janna Marie Chandler, 46, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and no insurance in the area of Fifth and Ben streets. According to the complaint, prior to the arrest, an officer observed an unoccupied vehicle parked in a yellow zone and facing the wrong direction. As the officer investigated the vehicle, Chandler approached. The officer said Chandler was jittery, shaking and speaking rapidly, and requested to see her proof of insurance for the vehicle. As she was digging in her purse, Chandler pulled out a bag and attempted to hide it. The officer retrieved the bag and found it to contain a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Two other bags of methamphetamine were later found in Chandler’s purse and in shirt, amounting to a total of 1.72 grams.