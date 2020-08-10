Police calls for Monday, Aug. 10: Juvenile and grandmother involved in UTV crash; grandmother taken to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Saturday:

12:31 a.m.: Tyler Lee Ziegler, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and misdemeanor trespassing after deputies received a report of a fight that had broken out at the Pickwick Inn. According to the complaint, upon deputies’ arrival, the fight had ended and all parties had left. Deputies were given the description for a vehicle that Ziegler had been seen leaving in and were able to pull him over. Ziegler had a breath-alcohol content of .17, according to the complaint.

11:17 p.m.: Tyler James Schmitz, 32, of Dakota was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault (fear and harm) and cruelty to animals. According to the complaint, deputies were called to the 900 block of Frontage Road in Dakota for a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman. Upon arrival, deputies were told that Schmitz had threatened and grabbed another person. During the altercation, the complaint states, Schmitz had punched a dog.

Sunday: