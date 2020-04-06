Police calls for Monday, April 6: Man sustains broken arm after rolling UTV

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
8:13 p.m.: A man sustained a broken arm after rolling his UTV in the 27000 block of Starlite Drive in Warren Township. According to the deputy’s report, the man was driving when he hit an icy, snow-covered roadway and one of the rear wheels to the UTV broke off. The man accidentally accelerated instead of braking, which caused the UTV to slide sideways and roll over.
Sunday
3:41 p.m.: A juvenile male in Altura was transferred to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening neck injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash.
Winona Police Department
Friday
11:10 a.m.: A truck on Hwy. 61 and Parks Avenue was reported to have been keyed sometime overnight. According to the complainant, a tire was also punctured.
2:20 p.m.: Jeffrey Allen Lee, 50, of Winona was cited for violating an order for protection after attempting to communicate with a woman he was previously ordered not to contact, according to a complaint.
3:52 p.m.: A man reported that his storage locker at Edwards Mini Storage appeared to have been tampered with. According to the complainant, the locker had pry marks that led him to believe that someone attempted to break in. No items were reported missing.
8:38 p.m.: Audrey Kay Corey, 22, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting and for trespassing on Walmart property.
8:40 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Sunday
11:38 a.m.: A man in the 1200 block of West 11th Street reported that his black, red and white SWM 500 motorcycle, valued at $7,065, had been taken from his backyard sometime between April 3 and April 5.
6:03 p.m.: A man reported that a person claiming to be a female in the Philippines was attempting to blackmail him with a video. No losses were reported.
