Police calls for Monday, April 6: Man sustains broken arm after rolling UTV

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:13 p.m.: A man sustained a broken arm after rolling his UTV in the 27000 block of Starlite Drive in Warren Township. According to the deputy’s report, the man was driving when he hit an icy, snow-covered roadway and one of the rear wheels to the UTV broke off. The man accidentally accelerated instead of braking, which caused the UTV to slide sideways and roll over.

Sunday

3:41 p.m.: A juvenile male in Altura was transferred to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening neck injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

Winona Police Department

Friday

11:10 a.m.: A truck on Hwy. 61 and Parks Avenue was reported to have been keyed sometime overnight. According to the complainant, a tire was also punctured.

2:20 p.m.: Jeffrey Allen Lee, 50, of Winona was cited for violating an order for protection after attempting to communicate with a woman he was previously ordered not to contact, according to a complaint.