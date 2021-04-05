Police calls for Monday, April 5: Busy weekend leaves trail of thefts and DWIs

2:34 p.m.: A package was reported taken from a front porch in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. No value for the package was given.

Sunday:

1:54 a.m.: James Allen Rondeau, 32, of Winona was cited for DWI at Fifth and Bierce streets. According to the complaint, Rondeau was pulled over for failing to signal a turn and weaving in his lane of traffic.

8:22 a.m.: A resident hiking up near Sugar Loaf reported their Axial-brand remote-controlled car had been taken. According to the complainant, they left the remote-controlled car at the base of Sugar Loaf because they didn’t want to carry it to the top. The complainant valued the car at $2300.

6:58 p.m.: James Wesley Wilder, 48, of Rochester was arrested for being in violation of his probation agreement in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Wilder was arrested after a resident in the area said Wilder had been drinking and they wished to have him removed from the area.

8:21 p.m.: Employees at Doug Ferguson Motors reported a south-side garage door had been damaged. A maroon 1985 Honda VF500 motorcycle valued at $800 was found to be missing from the property. The theft is believed to have occurred between Feb. 20 and March 15.