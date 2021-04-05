Police calls for Monday, April 5: Busy weekend leaves trail of thefts and DWIs

Winona Police
Friday:
10:19 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Chatfield Street reported their black and tan male coonhound had gone missing.
10:48 a.m.: A resident in the 50 block of East Third Street reported that someone had dumped over the grease barrel at the Miya Japanese Bistro. The fire department was called in to assist with the spill.
11:06 p.m.: Adam William Bellman, 42, of Winona was cited for possession of brass knuckles at Fast Eddies’. According to the complaint, police were called to the bar because Bellman was accused of threatening some of the bar’s patrons.
Saturday:
4:59 a.m.: Krista Nelly Sioux Redcloud, 31, of Hokah was arrested and referred for DWI on Hwy. 61. According to the complaint, Redcloud had a breath-alcohol content of .18.
8:51 a.m.: Employees from Culver’s reported an attempted theft. According to the complaint, a lock to a nearby storage shed appeared to have been pried at some time overnight. No entry was gained into the shed, the complaint states.
1:54 p.m.: A resident in the 250 block of Walnut Street reported their son’s black Hover-1 hoverboard valued at $130 had been taken from their front yard.
2:34 p.m.: A package was reported taken from a front porch in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. No value for the package was given.
Sunday:
1:54 a.m.: James Allen Rondeau, 32, of Winona was cited for DWI at Fifth and Bierce streets. According to the complaint, Rondeau was pulled over for failing to signal a turn and weaving in his lane of traffic.
8:22 a.m.: A resident hiking up near Sugar Loaf reported their Axial-brand remote-controlled car had been taken. According to the complainant, they left the remote-controlled car at the base of Sugar Loaf because they didn’t want to carry it to the top. The complainant valued the car at $2300.
6:58 p.m.: James Wesley Wilder, 48, of Rochester was arrested for being in violation of his probation agreement in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Wilder was arrested after a resident in the area said Wilder had been drinking and they wished to have him removed from the area.
8:21 p.m.: Employees at Doug Ferguson Motors reported a south-side garage door had been damaged. A maroon 1985 Honda VF500 motorcycle valued at $800 was found to be missing from the property. The theft is believed to have occurred between Feb. 20 and March 15.
9:44 p.m.: David Paul Thunborg-Valentine, 24, of Houston was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Thunborg-Valentine is accused of striking a parked vehicle and a tree in the area.
11:18 p.m.: Eric Michael Buck, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI on Sixth and John streets. Buck was pulled over for speeding, the complaint states.
Monday:
7:22 a.m.: Employees from the Kwik Trip at Sixth and Mankato Avenue reported the theft of some merchandise. A store report is currently being conducted.