Police calls for Monday, April 28: Woman arrested after pointing gun and making threatening statements

8:01 a.m.: Michelle Mae Kleiboer, 34, of Winona was cited for failing to yield at Sixth and Main streets after she caused a collision. No injuries were reported.

8:49 a.m.: Casey Marie Jonsgaard, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony second-degree assault, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault after she was accused of pointing a gun at another person and making threatening statements near the Maplewood Townhomes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

9:15 a.m.: Andrew Curtis Montgomery, 23, of Winona was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. According to the complaint, Montgomery made contact with a protected party and entered their apartment.

9:44 a.m.: A man was reported to have entered a residence in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street and struck a woman while she was sleeping. Officers attempted to gather information from people in the vicinity but received several conflicting stories. No arrests were made.

9:46 a.m.: A suspicious adult female was reported to be in the laundry room to a residence in the 450 block of East Sarnia Street. Tenants did not recognize the suspect and did not know why she was in there. Officers made contact with the suspect, who left upon request.