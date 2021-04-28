Police calls for Monday, April 28: Woman arrested after pointing gun and making threatening statements

Winona County
Tuesday:
9:09 a.m.: A resident in the 25000 block of Silver Maple Road issued a delayed report that claimed someone had entered their unlocked garage during the Easter weekend and had taken a red three-gallon air compressor, a red five-gallon gas can filled to capacity with gasoline and a large galvanized funnel. The combined total loss was reported to be $250.
9:51 a.m.: A resident in the 45000 block of County Road 12 in Dakota reported that more than 100 trees on their property had been cut without their permission. Deputies are following-up with the person who is suspected of cutting the trees, the sheriff’s office said.
10:34 p.m.: A person reported their truck had been sold without their permission in the 26000 block of Wilson Frontage Drive. According to the complainant, they dropped off their truck to be painted and later learned that it had instead been sold. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspecting party but were unable to do so.
Winona Police
Tuesday:
7:37 a.m.: Numerous reports came in regarding an adult female riding around Lake Winona on a bike and yelling obscenities at people. The subject was reported to be wearing a shirt displaying a swastika, the complaint states. Officers were able to make contact with both of her parents regarding her behavior.
8:01 a.m.: Michelle Mae Kleiboer, 34, of Winona was cited for failing to yield at Sixth and Main streets after she caused a collision. No injuries were reported.
8:49 a.m.: Casey Marie Jonsgaard, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony second-degree assault, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault after she was accused of pointing a gun at another person and making threatening statements near the Maplewood Townhomes.
9:15 a.m.: Andrew Curtis Montgomery, 23, of Winona was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. According to the complaint, Montgomery made contact with a protected party and entered their apartment.
9:44 a.m.: A man was reported to have entered a residence in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street and struck a woman while she was sleeping. Officers attempted to gather information from people in the vicinity but received several conflicting stories. No arrests were made.
9:46 a.m.: A suspicious adult female was reported to be in the laundry room to a residence in the 450 block of East Sarnia Street. Tenants did not recognize the suspect and did not know why she was in there. Officers made contact with the suspect, who left upon request.
12:01 p.m.: A citizen in the 650 block of West Sarnia Street reported that the lock to their storage unit had been removed. The complainant is inspecting the unit to determine if anything is missing.
12:35 p.m.: A child was reported missing in the 200 block of Chestnut Street but was found safe prior to police arrival.
3:53 p.m.: A garbage truck driving near Hwy. 61 and Huff Street was reported to have flames coming from its top. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the truck. No additional calls came in regarding the incident.
4:04 p.m.: A motorist in the area of Eleventh and Center streets reported that an unknown woman threw a rock at his car and caused damage. A possible suspect has been identified and the incident is under investigation.
6:10 p.m.: An ATV was reported to be speeding in the 350 block of East Eleventh Street. Officers later found the ATV parked at a residence and made contact with the owner about the complaint.
9:30 p.m.: A caller in the 850 block of East Ninth Street reported that someone appeared to be in his side porch. Officers arrived and found the porch to be locked and secured.
11:22 p.m.: The glass front door to Tavern 129 was broken by an unknown person. The damage appears to be caused by someone kicking the door. Officers are attempting to make contact with those who were nearby to determine exactly what happened. A damage estimate is incoming.
Wednesday:
12:13 a.m.: A person in the 450 block of East Eighth Street reported they thought they were overdosing. They were subsequently transferred to Winona Health.