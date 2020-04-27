Police calls for Monday, April 27: Winona man arrested and referred after police find methamphetamine in his car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

11:55 a.m.: An individual in the 11000 block of County Road 116 in Altura reported a 1995 Yamaha 25 horsepower electric-start boat motor, valued between $3,500 and $4,000, had been stolen in the last three to four weeks.

Saturday

5:16 p.m.: A man in the 20000 block of Callahan Road in St Charles reported the theft of seven trail cameras valued at $700. According to the complainant, one camera that had not been taken had captured an image of the suspect. Police made contact with the male juvenile suspect, who has a St Charles address, and referred him for gross misdemeanor theft.

Winona Police Department

Friday

4:03 p.m.: A woman in the 550 block of Mankato Avenue reported that somebody had thrown an unidentified object through the windshield of her parked car, breaking the glass.