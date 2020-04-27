Police calls for Monday, April 27: Winona man arrested and referred after police find methamphetamine in his car

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
11:55 a.m.: An individual in the 11000 block of County Road 116 in Altura reported a 1995 Yamaha 25 horsepower electric-start boat motor, valued between $3,500 and $4,000, had been stolen in the last three to four weeks.
Saturday
5:16 p.m.: A man in the 20000 block of Callahan Road in St Charles reported the theft of seven trail cameras valued at $700. According to the complainant, one camera that had not been taken had captured an image of the suspect. Police made contact with the male juvenile suspect, who has a St Charles address, and referred him for gross misdemeanor theft.
Winona Police Department
Friday
4:03 p.m.: A woman in the 550 block of Mankato Avenue reported that somebody had thrown an unidentified object through the windshield of her parked car, breaking the glass.
6:50 p.m.: Teal Megan Herold, 31, and Zachary Paul Sander, 29, both of La Crosse, were cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after store employees reported that they saw Herold and Sander taking a knife from the store. Sander was also cited for possession of hypodermic syringes after police found them in his pocket.
Saturday
9:56 a.m.: A man reported that somebody had entered his storage unit at Ace Self Storage and took a Chicago-brand MIG welder valued between $400 and $500, a Peavey fiberglass amplifier valued at $200 and a box of miscellaneous Harley-Davidson parts of unknown value.
6:55 p.m.: William Curtis Perry, 28, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation after police saw Perry driving 42 mph in a 30 mph in the area of Washington and Sarnia streets. Upon being pulled over, police noticed the odor of marijuana — which Perry admitted to smoking earlier in the day — and found .62 grams of a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.
