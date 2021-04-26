Police calls for Monday, April 26: Winona man arrested for DWI after striking parked vehicle

Daily News Staff

Winona County

Friday:

10:32 p.m.: Tia Trisha Buckner of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI at Third and Johnson streets. According to the complaint, Buckner was pulled for failing to dim and had a blood-alcohol content of .19.

Sunday:

12:34 a.m.: Aaron Ronald Jorei, 46, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 near Parks Avenue. According to the complaint, Jorei was pulled over for failing to signal and displaying signs of impairment. His blood-alcohol level was .25, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Friday:

5:14 p.m.: David Wayne Beal, 71, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI in the 150 block of East Eleventh Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint states that Beal was seen striking a vehicle earlier in the evening as he was attempting to park. After striking the other vehicle, a witness stated Beal then entered his residence. Police made contact with Beal, who admitted to drinking and driving. He subsequently failed a field-sobriety test.