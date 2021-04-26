 Skip to main content
Police calls for Monday, April 26: Winona man arrested for DWI after striking parked vehicle
top story

Daily News Staff

Winona County

Friday:

10:32 p.m.: Tia Trisha Buckner of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI at Third and Johnson streets. According to the complaint, Buckner was pulled for failing to dim and had a blood-alcohol content of .19.

Sunday:

12:34 a.m.: Aaron Ronald Jorei, 46, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 near Parks Avenue. According to the complaint, Jorei was pulled over for failing to signal and displaying signs of impairment. His blood-alcohol level was .25, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Friday:

5:14 p.m.: David Wayne Beal, 71, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI in the 150 block of East Eleventh Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
The complaint states that Beal was seen striking a vehicle earlier in the evening as he was attempting to park. After striking the other vehicle, a witness stated Beal then entered his residence. Police made contact with Beal, who admitted to drinking and driving. He subsequently failed a field-sobriety test.

At the Winona County Jail, Beal got a .11 on the DataMaster test, the complaint states.

Sunday:

11:46 a.m.: A resident in the 450 block of West Ninth Street reported their unlocked vehicle had been entered sometime overnight and that $5-worth of change and a back-up camera valued at approximately $158 had been taken.

12:02 p.m.: Another vehicle, this time parked in the 300 block of Olmstead Street, was reported to have been entered sometime overnight. The complainant stated that a blue wallet containing $50, an ID and numerous credit cards were missing. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked.

Monday:

8:17 a.m.: A white, silver and purple Genesis Whirlwind bicycle was reported stolen in the 500 block of Center Street.

