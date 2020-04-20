Police calls for Monday, April 20: Charges of domestic assault, possession of drugs and theft reported over weekend

Winona Police Department
Friday
11:18 a.m.: A woman in the area of Front Street and Mankato Avenue reported that someone had damaged her landscaping light in her backyard sometime overnight. No estimated value for the light was given.
11:43 a.m.: Taylor John Hock, 31, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault after police received a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of Eighth and Hamilton streets. According to the complainant, they had gotten into an argument with Hock, who then began striking a vehicle with a shovel. The complainant said Hock then shook them and threw their phone when they attempted to call the police.
11:48 a.m.: Dalton Lee Volkman, 27, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a list of the items taken.
1:43 p.m.: A woman reported that her credit card been charged $103 from Walmart after she had left the card inside of a vehicle used by Lyft.
2:33 p.m.: Alex Reed Kanthack, 34, of Winona was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in the 1300 block of Randall Street.
Saturday
9: 06 a.m.: A man reported that multiple items had been taken from his storage unit at Ace Self Storage sometime in the last 25 days. According to the complainant, among the items taken were a 10x10 Corona tent valued at $80, a Porter-Cable air compressor valued at $130, a Performax golf club driver valued at $30, a 150-piece Master toolset valued at $150 and a large silver Corona cooler valued at $200.
11:55 a.m.: A man at Walmart reported that his parked had been struck sometime within the two hours prior to his call.
8:02 p.m.: Faith Ebika Obiofu, 23, of La Crosse and Star Tamara Obiofu, 21, of Winona were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a list of the items taken.
Sunday
2:41 a.m.: Laurie Elizabeth Boehmke, 41, of Winona was mailed a citation for violating a harassment restraining order. Boehmke is accused of attempting to start a fight with a person who has an HRO against her. Officers were unable to locate Boehmke in the area and were unable to reach her at her residence.
12:05 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of Market Street reported that a wallet, longboard and an S10 cellphone had been taken from his vehicle sometime overnight.
3:13 p.m.: Donald Vernon Lund, 30, of Caledonia was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. Police are awaiting a store report.
3:29 p.m.: Chase Michael Wehner, 21, of Winona was referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, an employee at the AmericInn had found a bag of what they believed to be a controlled substance on a table in the common area of the business. The employee had also found some personal items along with the bag. Officers arrived and reviewed footage of the area, which showed Wehner arriving, placing the items on the table and leaving a short time later. As officers were leaving, Wehner returned and spoke with police. Wehner claimed all the items were his except for the bag, which contained six grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
3:37 p.m.: A woman in the 350 block of Main Street reported that her black and silver bike had been taken. According to the complainant, the bike had secured to a bike rack with a lock, which had been cut.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.