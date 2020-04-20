Police calls for Monday, April 20: Charges of domestic assault, possession of drugs and theft reported over weekend

11:55 a.m.: A man at Walmart reported that his parked had been struck sometime within the two hours prior to his call.

8:02 p.m.: Faith Ebika Obiofu, 23, of La Crosse and Star Tamara Obiofu, 21, of Winona were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a list of the items taken.

Sunday

2:41 a.m.: Laurie Elizabeth Boehmke, 41, of Winona was mailed a citation for violating a harassment restraining order. Boehmke is accused of attempting to start a fight with a person who has an HRO against her. Officers were unable to locate Boehmke in the area and were unable to reach her at her residence.

12:05 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of Market Street reported that a wallet, longboard and an S10 cellphone had been taken from his vehicle sometime overnight.

3:13 p.m.: Donald Vernon Lund, 30, of Caledonia was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. Police are awaiting a store report.