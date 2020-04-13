Police calls for Monday, April 13: Numerous reports of damage to vehicles reported over weekend

Winona Police Department
Friday
12:08 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of East Fifth Street reported that a Trail Camera valued at $100 had been stolen from her front yard sometime in the last week.
12:53 p.m.: Michael John Mendyk, 57, of Winona was arrested and cited for gross misdemeanor DUI after police received a report that a seemingly intoxicated Mendyk was seen getting into a car and driving off in the area of Sixth and Olmstead streets. Police were able to make contact with Mendyk, who refused a field-sobriety test, a short distance away on Sixth and Junction streets. Mendyk was brought to the Winona County Jail and breath-tested a .22, according to the report.
3:37 p.m.: Walmart reported that an unidentified man had stolen some meat.
5:14 p.m.: Angela Sue Stanek, 34, of Winona was arrested for violating a domestic abuse–no contact order after an officer noticed Stanek walking with an individual she was legally prohibited from interacting with. According to the report, Stranek attempted to conceal her identity with a grocery bag and briefly ran from the officer before stopping.
5:36 p.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a store report.
6:20 p.m.: Breann Elizabeth Konopisos Hart, 38, of Winona was referred for felony check forgery after she had attempted to fraudulently sign over a check in the purchase of a vehicle. According to the complainant, they had received a $1,400 check from Konopisos Hart in the sale of a vehicle they had listed on Facebook. The complainant later learned that the check had been fraudulently signed over, and further investigation by police led to the discovery that the check itself had been stolen from a vehicle in Rochester in January.
8:22 p.m.: Walmart reported that a person had stolen a $250 speaker. Employees were unable to identify the individual, according to police.
Saturday
11:24 a.m.: A woman at a residence in the area of Main and Broadway streets reported that her vehicle’s driver-side rearview mirror had been broken off overnight.
1:34 p.m.: A woman in the 50 block of West Broadway reported that her vehicle’s rearview mirror had been broken off overnight.
1:34 p.m.: A woman in the 50 block of West Broadway reported that her vehicle’s passenger-side rearview mirror and hood had been broken off and dented, respectively, sometime overnight.
Sunday
2:17 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Center Street saw an individual tampering with the radio in a neighbor’s vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not able to be contacted and police are still determining whether anything was taken or damaged, according to the report.
9:53 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle had been damaged sometime over the weekend. A location and the specific damages were not given.
2:20 p.m.: A man on Broadway and Center streets reported a dent was made in the driver-side door of his vehicle sometime in the last couple of days.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.