Police calls for Monday, April 13: Numerous reports of damage to vehicles reported over weekend

Winona Police Department

Friday

12:08 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of East Fifth Street reported that a Trail Camera valued at $100 had been stolen from her front yard sometime in the last week.

12:53 p.m.: Michael John Mendyk, 57, of Winona was arrested and cited for gross misdemeanor DUI after police received a report that a seemingly intoxicated Mendyk was seen getting into a car and driving off in the area of Sixth and Olmstead streets. Police were able to make contact with Mendyk, who refused a field-sobriety test, a short distance away on Sixth and Junction streets. Mendyk was brought to the Winona County Jail and breath-tested a .22, according to the report.

3:37 p.m.: Walmart reported that an unidentified man had stolen some meat.

5:14 p.m.: Angela Sue Stanek, 34, of Winona was arrested for violating a domestic abuse–no contact order after an officer noticed Stanek walking with an individual she was legally prohibited from interacting with. According to the report, Stranek attempted to conceal her identity with a grocery bag and briefly ran from the officer before stopping.

5:36 p.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a store report.