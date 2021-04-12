Police calls for Monday, April 12: Multiple alcohol-related offenses reported throughout weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday:

1:15 a.m.: Dylan James Brown of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for DWI in the area of Eleventh and Huff streets.

2:43 p.m.: A resident in the 250 block of Olmstead Street that $350 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their account.

6:29 p.m.: Joshua Mark Kutz, 22, of Dakota was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 and Bundy Blvd. According to the complaint, a customer or employee at Subway on Gilmore Avenue reported Kutz because he seemed “a little off.” Officers responded to the area and observed Kutz weaving over the center line before pulling him over.

Sunday:

12:34 a.m.: Sean Tyler Mclaury, 21, of Winona was arrested for referred for DWI in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complaint, Mclaury was pulled over for speeding.

12:54 a.m.: Ventress Bernard Herrom, 21, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, was arrested and referred for DWI in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complaint, Herrom was also pulled over for speeding.

4:28 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr., 22, of Plainview was cited for theft after employees from Hwy. 61 Liquor reported that he had taken a $40 bottle of gin.