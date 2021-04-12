Police calls for Monday, April 12: Multiple alcohol-related offenses reported throughout weekend

Winona County
Saturday:
9:47 p.m.: Logan Mitchell McCarthy, 21, Annabelle Joan Seavey, 23, and Kyra Elizabeth Shrake, 21, all of Winona, were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a residence in the 34000 block of Pleasant Point Drive.
According to the complaint, all three subjects entered an unoccupied mobile home and two nearby sheds, which they were suspected of taking some items from.
All are being referred for third-degree burglary, while McCarthy is also being referred for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and Shrake is being referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Winona Police
Friday:
9:45 a.m.: Aaron Patrick Devorak, 42, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance in the 200 block of East Ninth Street
2:05 p.m.: A resident on Clubview Road reported their Social Security number had been used to file for unemployment.
10:22 p.m.: A resident in the 650 block of East Sixth Street reported that some blank checks and documents had been taken from their vehicle. The complainant was advised to contact their bank.
Saturday:
1:15 a.m.: Dylan James Brown of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for DWI in the area of Eleventh and Huff streets.
2:43 p.m.: A resident in the 250 block of Olmstead Street that $350 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their account.
6:29 p.m.: Joshua Mark Kutz, 22, of Dakota was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 and Bundy Blvd. According to the complaint, a customer or employee at Subway on Gilmore Avenue reported Kutz because he seemed “a little off.” Officers responded to the area and observed Kutz weaving over the center line before pulling him over.
Sunday:
12:34 a.m.: Sean Tyler Mclaury, 21, of Winona was arrested for referred for DWI in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complaint, Mclaury was pulled over for speeding.
12:54 a.m.: Ventress Bernard Herrom, 21, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, was arrested and referred for DWI in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complaint, Herrom was also pulled over for speeding.
4:28 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, Jr., 22, of Plainview was cited for theft after employees from Hwy. 61 Liquor reported that he had taken a $40 bottle of gin.
11 p.m.: Joshua Allen Eggert, 22, of Lewiston was arrested and referred for DWI in the area of Eighth and Franklin streets. According to the complaint, Eggert struck a power pole and subsequently left the scene before being stopped by police.