Police calls for Friday, Sept. 11: Winona man arrested for felony domestic assault

Thursday:

Friday:

Friday:

12:57 a.m.: Zachary William Mattison, 32, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault after a physical altercation in the 250 block of Sebo Street. According to the complainant, Mattison is accused of grabbing and squeezing her face, leaving an apparent bruise. The complainant then fled her residence, where Mattison is reported to have locked her out. Police made contact with the complainant due to being in the area for another, unrelated incident. Police then made contact with Mattison, who said the incident with the complainant was “probably” only a verbal argument. After failing to elaborate on what he meant, Mattison was arrested and taken to the Winona County Jail. Due to prior infractions, the complaint states, the charges against Mattison were raised to felony level.