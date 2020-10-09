Police calls for Friday, Oct. 9: Winona man arrested on warrant for strangulation, gives false name

Winona Police

Thursday:

5:45 p.m.: Pal James Dobuol, 27, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for domestic assault - strangulation in the area of Eleventh and Lafayette streets. According to the complaint, when he was asked for identification, Dobuol gave a false name, which resulted in him receiving an additional charge providing a false to police and obstructing the legal process.