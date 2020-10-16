Police calls for Friday, Oct. 16: Wabasha man injured in collision at Hwy. 61 and Huff Street

11:45 p.m.: An officer observed a subject they believed to be stealing landscape rocks on the east-end of Winona. The officer lost sight of the individual, but did find their vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation for theft.

Thursday:

6:46 a.m.: A resident on East Lake Boulevard reported that their vehicle had been gone through overnight. Approximately $1 was reported missing, according to the complaint.

9 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of East Lake Boulevard reported that four vehicles on their property had been gone through. The complainant said that approximately $12 was taken.

10:40 a.m.: A 65-yer-old Wabasha man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision on Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. According to the crash report, the Wabasha man was northbound at the intersection of 61 and Huff when his Chevrolet Blazer collided with a Ford F-150 that was turning onto the highway. During the collision, the trailer that was connected to the Blazer disconnected and struck a Ford Mustang that was stopped in the westbound turn lane of Huff. The Wabasha man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital while no other injuries were reported.