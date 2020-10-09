Police calls for Friday, Oct. 10: Winona man arrested on warrant for strangulation, gives false name

Winona Police
Thursday:
5:45 p.m.: Pal James Dobuol, 27, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for domestic assault - strangulation in the area of Eleventh and Lafayette streets. According to the complaint, when he was asked for identification, Dobuol gave a false name, which resulted in him receiving an additional charge providing a false to police and obstructing the legal process.
5:59 p.m.: A business in the 200 block of Johnson Street reported that a customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The bill was not accepted, according to the complaint, and the customer left the premises. The incident is still being looked into by police.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Austin Michael Coleman
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Griffin Hall Foster
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Steven Edward Miller
Zane Robert Pederson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Marsean Antonio Shines
Antonio Degale Shorter
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
