Police calls for Friday, Oct. 10: Winona man arrested on warrant for strangulation, gives false name
Police calls for Friday, Oct. 10: Winona man arrested on warrant for strangulation, gives false name

Winona Police

Thursday:

5:45 p.m.: Pal James Dobuol, 27, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for domestic assault - strangulation in the area of Eleventh and Lafayette streets. According to the complaint, when he was asked for identification, Dobuol gave a false name, which resulted in him receiving an additional charge providing a false to police and obstructing the legal process. 

5:59 p.m.: A business in the 200 block of Johnson Street reported that a customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The bill was not accepted, according to the complaint, and the customer left the premises. The incident is still being looked into by police. 

