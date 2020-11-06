Police calls for Friday, Nov. 6: Two vehicles reported stolen since Thursday morning

Winona County
Thursday:
8:14 a.m.: A red custom mini bike was reported stolen from Hickory Lane in Stockton. According to the complaint, the bike is believed to have been taken sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.
1:23 p.m.: A resident in the 27000 block of Wilson Frontage Drive reported that their red 2013 Ford F-150, a small amount of cash and a Remington .22 rifle were taken from near their residence sometime overnight. According to the complaint, the Ford F-150 has a Minnesota license plate: ECY-624.
10:50 p.m.: Emmanuel Cruz Rosado, 31, of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI and for speeding on Hwy. 61 near Bundy Boulevard. According to the complaint, Rosado was pulled over for traveling 93 mph in a 65-mph zone.
Friday:
1:35 a.m.: Charles William Moore, 20, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, was cited for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Huff and Tenth streets. According to the complaint, Moore was stopped for driving without his headlights on. Moore had a breath-alcohol content of .13, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Thursday:
12:58 p.m.: A silver 2007 Buick Rainier was reported stolen from the parking lot of Hy-Vee. According to the complainant, they had picked up a male hitchhiker sometime before going to Hy-Vee. The complainant said they went into the store with the hitchhiker, realized they forgot their face mask, and went back to their car to get it. While grabbing their mask, they said they dropped their keys in the driver’s seat and re-entered the store with the hitchhiker. The complaint states the hitchhiker then excused himself to go outside. By the time the complainant left the store, they noticed their car was gone. Police believe the hitchhiker to have the taken the vehicle and are currently investigating the incident. The Buick has a Minnesota license plate reading: 150-PKP.
