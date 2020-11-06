Police calls for Friday, Nov. 6: Two vehicles reported stolen since Thursday morning

Winona County

Thursday:

Friday:

Winona Police

Thursday:

12:58 p.m.: A silver 2007 Buick Rainier was reported stolen from the parking lot of Hy-Vee. According to the complainant, they had picked up a male hitchhiker sometime before going to Hy-Vee. The complainant said they went into the store with the hitchhiker, realized they forgot their face mask, and went back to their car to get it. While grabbing their mask, they said they dropped their keys in the driver’s seat and re-entered the store with the hitchhiker. The complaint states the hitchhiker then excused himself to go outside. By the time the complainant left the store, they noticed their car was gone. Police believe the hitchhiker to have the taken the vehicle and are currently investigating the incident. The Buick has a Minnesota license plate reading: 150-PKP.