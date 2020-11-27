Police calls for Friday, Nov. 27: Numerous thefts reported over Thanksgiving holiday

Winona County

Thursday:

5:05 p.m.: Deputies assisted medical personnel after a man was reported to have fallen out of a tree-stand and possibly broke his leg in rural Winona County near Houston County.

11:30 p.m.: Rodrigo Itehua Salas, 27, of Lewiston was cited for not having a Minnesota driver’s license and no insurance in the area of Rolling Hills Road. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

Several items were reported stolen from an enclosed trailer in the 1800 block Shives Road. According to the complaint, taken were TV monitors valued at around $500 and an antique beer sign valued at $200. The exact date and time of the incident was not specified.

Thursday:

8:04 a.m.: Gary Lee Stevens, 68, of Winona was cited for speeding and driving over the centerline in the 22000 block of East Burns Valley Road.