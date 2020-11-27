Police calls for Friday, Nov. 27: Numerous thefts reported over Thanksgiving holiday

Winona County
Thursday:
5:05 p.m.: Deputies assisted medical personnel after a man was reported to have fallen out of a tree-stand and possibly broke his leg in rural Winona County near Houston County.
11:30 p.m.: Rodrigo Itehua Salas, 27, of Lewiston was cited for not having a Minnesota driver’s license and no insurance in the area of Rolling Hills Road. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Winona Police
Wednesday:
Several items were reported stolen from an enclosed trailer in the 1800 block Shives Road. According to the complaint, taken were TV monitors valued at around $500 and an antique beer sign valued at $200. The exact date and time of the incident was not specified.
Thursday:
Support Local Journalism
8:04 a.m.: Gary Lee Stevens, 68, of Winona was cited for speeding and driving over the centerline in the 22000 block of East Burns Valley Road.
9:01 a.m.: Lucy Grace Wilfahrt, 19, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from the Kwik Trip on Cottonwood Drive. According to the complaint, Wilfahrt is accused of stealing of couple of packages of M&Ms and then leaving in her vehicle. Law enforcement was able to identify her vehicle and went to her residence, where they cited her for the theft. Wilfahrt turned over the stolen M&Ms to police, the complaint states.
9:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee reported that two men were seen stealing approximately $370-worth of groceries from the store. The men were seen leaving in a vehicle. Law enforcement is in the process of securing surveillance footage of the incident.
11:35 a.m.: Officers found a Coca-Cola machine’s lock had been cut and its money taken in the 1250 block of Service Drive.
11:49 a.m.: A resident in the 250 Block of East Fourth Street reported the theft of five rings from their purse. Collectively, the rings are valued at $1450, according to the complainant. Police have no suspects at this time.
4:54 p.m.: Emily Ann Jorgensen, 36, of Hokah was cited for violating a harassment restraining order in the 650 block of Washington Street. According to the complainant, Jorgenson had sent a text message to their mother, which is a violation of the court order. Jorgenson was contacted by police and subsequently admitted to sending the message..
Friday
2:19 a.m.: A tan 2009 Chevy Suburban with a MN license plate reading MN CKW-232 was reported stolen from the Huff and Sarnia Kwik Trip. According to the complainant, they left their engine running while they went into the store. Law enforcement is reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and following up on any leads.
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
John Edward Mullen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Steven Milton Sifuentes
Kristin Ashley Spahr
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.