Police calls for Friday, Nov. 13: Resident reports coming home to find strangers in kitchen

Winona Police

Thursday:

12:30 p.m.: A concerned resident called in to report a man possibly having pornographic images of minors on his cell phone. According to police, the report has been assigned to investigations for examination.

12:35 p.m.: Police checked the welfare of a woman on the west-end of town and escorted her to Winona Health.

1 p.m.: Two pieces of tool equipment were reported stolen from a construction trailer behind Aldi. According to the complainant, taken was a grade laser valued at $1300 and a chop saw valued at $1200.

1:27 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of West Tenth Street reported the theft of a package that had recently been delivered to their residence. According to the complainant, the package contained $77-worth of products.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5:55 p.m.: Hy-Vee reported that a man was seen attempting to take a photo of a female customer. Officers are investigating the incident for interference of privacy.

6:45 p.m.: A one-vehicle accident occurred at Riverview Drive and Theurer Boulevard when one vehicle slid off the road due to a build-up of ice and struck a power pole. The driver was not injured in the accident and no citations were issued.