Police calls for Friday, May 7: Resident threatens to ram "illegally-parked" bus

Winona Police

Thursday:

2:21 p.m.: Suspected methamphetamine was found in an unidentified hotel room. The substance was seized by police.

3:50 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of West Sixth Street is reported to have threatened the driver of a transit bus that was parked in a manner the resident felt was illegal.

According to the complaint, the resident sent messages to the driver stating their intention to ram the bus. An investigation is ongoing.

