Police calls for Friday, May 22: Boat stolen in Minnesota City
Winona Police Department

Thursday

3:49 p.m. – A woman reported that someone rode off with her gold specialized bicycle on the 150 block of Johnson Street. A value of the bicycle was not reported.

8:39 p.m. – A man reported that he witnessed someone steal a seat off of a bicycle on the 400 block of Winona Street near Winona State University.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

3:54 p.m. – A person reported that a Lowe flat bottom 18-foot aluminum boat with a Lowe custom trailer and a 50-horsepower Evinrude motor was stolen from Bass Camp Resort in Minnesota City likely sometime between May 10 and May 13. The property was valued at $10,000.

