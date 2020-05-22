Police calls for Friday, May 22: Boat stolen in Minnesota City

Winona Police Department
Thursday
3:49 p.m. – A woman reported that someone rode off with her gold specialized bicycle on the 150 block of Johnson Street. A value of the bicycle was not reported.
8:39 p.m. – A man reported that he witnessed someone steal a seat off of a bicycle on the 400 block of Winona Street near Winona State University.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
3:54 p.m. – A person reported that a Lowe flat bottom 18-foot aluminum boat with a Lowe custom trailer and a 50-horsepower Evinrude motor was stolen from Bass Camp Resort in Minnesota City likely sometime between May 10 and May 13. The property was valued at $10,000.
