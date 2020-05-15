Police calls for Friday, May 15: Winona man arrested for possessing handgun from Monday incident

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
3:53 p.m.: Rayshun Boler, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI and possessing a small amount of marijuana after a deputy pulled him over on Fifth and Johnson streets. Boler had a breath-alcohol content of .16, according to the sheriff’s office.
Winona Police Department
Thursday
2:28 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Eighth Street reported that someone posing as her landlord had made contact with her. No losses were reported, according to the report.
2:41 p.m.: Dylan John Michael Distad, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for possessing a firearm without eligibility and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and Roberto Catarino Reyes, 24, also of Winona, was arrested and put on an eight-hour probation hold, after police encountered both individuals in the 300 block of South Baker Street. According to the report, Distad was reported to be in possession of the firearm from the incident on Monday, May 11. Upon apprehending Distad, a silver 9mm TriStar handgun was found in his possession. Just before arresting him, police observed Distad discarding a glass pipe with particles that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Reyes was cited due to his probation prohibiting him from associating with individuals who use or possess controlled substances.
4:32 p.m.: A woman in the 550 block of Grand Street reported that a white/cream-colored dresser with wicker basket drawers valued between $400 and $500 was taken while she was in the middle of moving. According to the complainant, the dresser did not fit on her current load and she left it on the curb with the intention of retrieving it later. The complainant said the dresser contained a Sony DVD player, a Sony surround-sound system, a dongle, some music and miscellaneous art pieces with a combined value of $500.
4:47 p.m.: A man in the 800 block of West 10th Street reported that a hanging basket containing a hibiscus valued at $35 was taken sometime overnight.
Friday
3:43 a.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting after taking two breakfast sandwiches from the Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets, according to the complaint.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.