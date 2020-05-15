Police calls for Friday, May 15: Winona man arrested for possessing handgun from Monday incident

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

3:53 p.m.: Rayshun Boler, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI and possessing a small amount of marijuana after a deputy pulled him over on Fifth and Johnson streets. Boler had a breath-alcohol content of .16, according to the sheriff’s office.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

2:41 p.m.: Dylan John Michael Distad, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for possessing a firearm without eligibility and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and Roberto Catarino Reyes, 24, also of Winona, was arrested and put on an eight-hour probation hold, after police encountered both individuals in the 300 block of South Baker Street. According to the report, Distad was reported to be in possession of the firearm from the incident on Monday, May 11. Upon apprehending Distad, a silver 9mm TriStar handgun was found in his possession. Just before arresting him, police observed Distad discarding a glass pipe with particles that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Reyes was cited due to his probation prohibiting him from associating with individuals who use or possess controlled substances.