Police calls for Friday, May 14: Various thefts reported throughout Thursday

Winona County Thursday:

11:35 a.m.: Employees from the Kwik Trip in Nodine reported a vehicle had driven off without paying for $25.70-worth of gas. The complaint states that the employees are going to review surveillance footage of the theft.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Thursday:

8:17 a.m.: Employees from Wenonah Canoe reported the theft of a white, blue and black Casita-brand Sprit Deluxe camper valued at $15,000. The theft is believed to have occurred around April 28, the complainant stated.

1:21 p.m.: A driver in the 300 block of East Sarnia Street was reported to have struck the front of the American Legion building. According to police, while not a deliberate pattern, this is the second time the American Legion has been damaged since March.

3:05 p.m.: A 2008 Carr-brand utility trailer valued at $1,200 was reported to have been taken from an alley in the 50 block of Lenox Street. According to the complaint, the trailer was last seen on Thursday, March 6, and was carrying some buckets containing dirt and river rock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.