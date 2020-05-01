Police calls for Friday, May 1: Portable toilets on fire at Veterans Park

Winona Police Department
Thursday:
3:26 p.m.: A woman reported a theft from Edwards Mini Storage. According to the complainant, the lock to her unit had been cut and an unidentified portable air conditioner valued at $150 had been taken.
5:31 p.m.: Law enforcement received a report of some damage at Edwards Mini Storage. No additional information was available.
10:06 p.m.: Wilma Jean Shines, 52, of Winona was cited for a noise violation after officers were called to the 350 block of East Sarnia Street for a report of loud music. Shines had been given a verbal warning the previous evening for the same matter, according to police.
Friday:
4:17 a.m.: Two portable toilets were reported to be on fire at Veterans Memorial Park. Winona Fire responded and extinguished the blaze. Both toilets were destroyed, according to police.
