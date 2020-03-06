You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, March 6: Winona woman referred for third-degree burglary after trespassing at Target
Police calls for Friday, March 6: Winona woman referred for third-degree burglary after trespassing at Target

Winona Police Department

Thursday

12:25 p.m.: Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for third-degree burglary, theft by shoplifting and trespassing on Target property. According to police, Brown is being referred for third-degree burglary due to a state statute stipulating an offender can be given the charge if they violate a trespass notice.

7:59 p.m.: An iPad was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of East Fifth Street.

Friday

1:43 a.m.: Julia Catherine Moran, 18, of Edina, Minn., was ticketed with under 21 consumption while driving and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting pulled over Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. One of Moran’s passengers, Lilly Patricia Rowland, 18, of Rochester, Minn., was ticketed with minor consumption. According to the police report, Moran was pulled over because a passenger in her vehicle was observed by police standing up out of the sun roof while Moran was traveling down Huff Street.

No alternate side-parking tickets were issued. 

