Police calls for Friday, March 20: Tracy man ticketed for minor consumption

Winona Police Department
Thursday
3:27 p.m.: A theft was reported from Hy-Vee. The theft is still being reviewed by the Winona Police Department.
5:55 p.m.: Shanna Lynn Eichman, 39, of Galesville, Wisconsin, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart and subsequently served a trespass notice from the store.
9:37 p.m.: Nicholas David Peterson, 19, of Tracy was ticketed with minor consumption after police responded to a verbal argument that Peterson was accused of being involved in.