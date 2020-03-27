Police calls for Friday, March 27: Elba woman arrested for domestic assault

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:30 p.m.: Brittany Victoria Kieffer, 35, of Elba was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor domestic assault after being accused of throwing another person against a wall in Elba Wednesday evening. Kieffer left the scene of the incident before police arrival and was found in Mazeppa on Thursday by Wabasha County law enforcement and was subsequently transferred to Winona County.

Thursday

10:48 a.m.: A man reported that a NorthStar log splitter and a Deep Cycle boat battery had been taken in the area of Wildlife Drive near Lewiston. The complainant valued the log splitter at $1,600, but did not give an estimated value for the boat battery. The log splitter was reported to have been last seen on March 24, according to the police report.

Winona Police Department

Thursday

11:48 a.m.: A person was accused of theft by shoplifting from Target. Police are awaiting a store report, as well as the name of the suspect.