Police calls for Friday, March 13: Austin man rolls vehicle after falling asleep behind wheel
Police calls for Friday, March 13: Austin man rolls vehicle after falling asleep behind wheel

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

4:11 p.m.: An Austin man was taken to Winona Health after rolling his vehicle on the 22000 block of Gilmore Valley Road after falling asleep behind the wheel. According to deputies, the man woke up just as he was driving off of the road and rolled into a nearby creek. No signs of impairment were reported. 

7:35 p.m.: Samuel Iacono Luhman, 20, of Saint Paul was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a potential controlled substance. Luhman was pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Goodview Road for failing to stop a stop sign. Charges are pending the result of a blood test.

Winona Police Department

Thursday:

8:46 p.m.: Caroline Marie Adams, 24, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

