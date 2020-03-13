Police calls for Friday, March 13: Austin man rolls vehicle after falling asleep behind wheel

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Thursday
4:11 p.m.: An Austin man was taken to Winona Health after rolling his vehicle on the 22000 block of Gilmore Valley Road after falling asleep behind the wheel. According to deputies, the man woke up just as he was driving off of the road and rolled into a nearby creek. No signs of impairment were reported.
7:35 p.m.: Samuel Iacono Luhman, 20, of Saint Paul was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a potential controlled substance. Luhman was pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Goodview Road for failing to stop a stop sign. Charges are pending the result of a blood test.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Winona Police Department Thursday:
8:46 p.m.: Caroline Marie Adams, 24, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Corey Don Biggerstaff
Age: 31
Charges: Predatory Offender Registration Violation
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Reckless Disregard and Domestic Abuse
Christopher Matthew Bobo
Age: 40
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Age: 42
Charges: Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Adam Burton Bowden
Age: 34
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Age: 66
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard, First-Degree Damage to Property, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Intoxicated, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection, Felony Domestic Assault and Theft valued at over $500
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and Theft of Movable Property.
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of Court - Willful Disobedience to Court Order
Jason Aaron Kapustik
Age: 36
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Violation of a No-Contact Order
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics and Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Amelioleona Jonquese Mitchell
Age: 36
Charges: Predatory Offender Violation
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Escape from Custody - Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Austin John Presson
Age: 25
Charges: DWI - Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and DWI
Jordan Ray Schreiber
Age: 26
Charges: Driving While Under the Influence
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after Cancellation, two counts of Theft, DWI, Reckless Disregard (Threats of Violence) and Second-Degree Burglary
Harley Daniel Sherman
Age: 23
Charges: Fourth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Predatory Offender Violation
Steven Edward Taverna
Age: 26
Charges: Receiving Stolen Property and Third-Degree Sale of Drugs/Narcotics
Tracey Lynn Volkman
Age: 47
Charges: Three counts of Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Theft.
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email