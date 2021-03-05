Police calls for Friday, March 5: Winona man referred for drug possession after search warrant is executed

Winona County

Thursday:

12:37 p.m.: Jonathan Gonzalez, 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of West Sarnia Street. According to the complaint, the sheriff’s office and police department executed a search warrant on Gonzalez’s residence, where they found marijuana, marijuana wax, THC gummies and drug paraphernalia.

Winona Police

Thursday:

9:30 a.m.: Jacob Charles Peck, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after police received a report that he was acting “strange” in the 100 block of East Third Street. The complaint states Peck was seen talking to himself and staring into windows.

10:47 a.m.: Four fraudulent checks were reported to have been cashed at the Eagles Club. This incident is currently under investigation, police said.

3:05 p.m.: A window to a residence in the 850 block of East Seventh Street was reported to be have been damaged. No damage estimate has been provided at this time, police said. The damage appears to be consistent with a BB or pellet, the complaint states.

3:10 p.m.: Matthew Jonathan Marquette, 29, of Rochester was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct at Menards after police received a report that Marquette was suspected of shoplifting and subsequently causing a disturbance.

