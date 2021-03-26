Police calls for Friday, March 26: Multiple thefts reported

Winona County

Friday:

12:59 a.m.: Chase Everett Calbert, 23, of Rochester was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI in Rollingstone. According to the complaint, Calbert was pulled over for “suspicious activity.” No clarifying information was provided. Calbert’s breath-alcohol content was .08, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Thursday:

10:22 a.m.: A guest at the AmericInn reported their laptop as missing from their vehicle parked in the hotel’s parking lot. Police are awaiting the make, model and serial number of the laptop from the complainant.

11:04 a.m.: A reporting party claimed their remote credit card payment account had been hacked and that $12,000 had been fraudulently transferred to another account. This incident is currently under investigation, police said.

1:24 p.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 33, of Winona was cited for trespassing after he entered the Kwik Trip at Sixth and South Baker streets, which he is prohibited from entering.

1:57 p.m.: Employees from Rogan’s Shoes reported the theft of a $40 pair of cheetah-print Adidas sandals. The suspect is an unknown adult female, the complainant stated. Security photos are currently being reviewed, police said.

