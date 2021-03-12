 Skip to main content
Police calls for Friday, March 12: More vehicles damaged by suspected BBs or pellets
Police calls for Friday, March 12: More vehicles damaged by suspected BBs or pellets

Winona County

Friday:

12:27 a.m.: Alexander Donovan Christodoulou, 24, of Greenfield was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a suspected controlled substance on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. According to the complaint, Christodoulou was pulled over for speeding.

Winona Police

Thursday:

11:15 a.m.: The driver-side window to a Chevy Malibu parked in the 250 block of Cumming Street was damaged by what appeared to be either a BB or a pellet. This is consistent with other reports police have received in the last two weeks, which are currently under investigation.

1 p.m.: A motorist in the 800 block of West Tenth Street ran into a tree after some supplies in the passenger seat of their vehicle shifted onto them and momentarily distracted them.

1:25 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Seventh Street reported the rear-window to their Toyota mini-van had been broken out. No cause of damage was determined, the complaint states.

