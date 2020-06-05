Police calls for Friday, June 5: St Charles women arrested and referred for controlled substance possession

Winona County
Thursday:
8:30 a.m.: Ashley Roshon Ackman, 36, and Constance Marie Laurel, 34, both of St Charles, were arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, Ackman and Laurel were arrested after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1300 block of Richland Avenue in St Charles. Found in the residence were methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Winona Police
Thursday:
7:47 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of High Forest Street reported that the windshield to her vehicle had been smashed. Responding officers suspect the damage to be consistent with a baseball bat, according to the report.
8:13 p.m.: A man in the 950 block of East Eighth Street reported that a PlayStation 4, headset and controller had been stolen.
Friday:
7:23 a.m.: A blue and white mountain bike was reported stolen in the 100 block of Mark Street. No value for the bike was given, according to police.
Ashley Roshon Ackman
Dylan John Michael Distad
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Amy Sue Kaiser
Constance Marie Laurel
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Mark Halley Smith
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.