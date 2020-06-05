Police calls for Friday, June 5: St Charles women arrested and referred for controlled substance possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County

Thursday:

8:30 a.m.: Ashley Roshon Ackman, 36, and Constance Marie Laurel, 34, both of St Charles, were arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, Ackman and Laurel were arrested after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1300 block of Richland Avenue in St Charles. Found in the residence were methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia.

Winona Police

Thursday:

7:47 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of High Forest Street reported that the windshield to her vehicle had been smashed. Responding officers suspect the damage to be consistent with a baseball bat, according to the report.

8:13 p.m.: A man in the 950 block of East Eighth Street reported that a PlayStation 4, headset and controller had been stolen.

Friday:

7:23 a.m.: A blue and white mountain bike was reported stolen in the 100 block of Mark Street. No value for the bike was given, according to police.

