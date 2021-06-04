 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Friday, June 4: Winonan loses $4,500 in sweepstakes scam
0 comments
top story

Police calls for Friday, June 4: Winonan loses $4,500 in sweepstakes scam

{{featured_button_text}}
Police light image

MN State Patrol

Thursday:

4:57 p.m.: A 55-year-old Winona man was sent to Winona Health with non-life-threatening after he collided with a pickup truck while riding on his motorcycle near Hwy. 43 and East Lake Boulevard. No cause for the collision was provided.

Winona Police

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday:

2:19 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of Center Street reported they had been scammed out of approximately $4,500. According to the complainant, they received a call in early May stating they had won a Publishers Clearing House prize of $15 million, plus $5,000 a week, and a 2021 Mercedes Benz.

In order to receive the money, the complainant stated, they were told they would need to purchase two Visa gift cards per week, load them with $500, and then give the card numbers to a representative on a 1-800 line. The complainant was told the gift cards would cover various taxes and fees associated with the prize money.

The incident is currently being followed-up on, police said.

3:13 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported the theft of $17-worth of merchandise. According to the complaint, the suspect is believed to have deliberately not scanned a number of items while at the self-checkout.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to get the most out of your home security system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News