Police calls for Friday, June 26: Winona man referred for multiple charges after using stolen checks

Winona Police

Thursday:

1:45 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Fifth Street reported the theft of her vehicle. According to the complainant, the car was taken sometime overnight and the keys were left inside.

3:31 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and referred for multiple charges after it was reported that he had attempted or used stolen checks at multiple businesses. Police learned that Johnson had used stolen checks at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia, the Dollar Tree and had attempted to use them at Hy-Vee, authorities said. Johnson was also reported to have taken an item from the Dollar Tree before being stopped by employees, authorities said. Altogether, Johnson is being referred for receiving stolen property, four counts of check forgery, two counts of possession of stolen checks and theft.