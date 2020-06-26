You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, June 26: Winona man referred for multiple charges after using stolen checks
Winona Police

Thursday:

9:31 a.m.: Winona Leasing and Auto Sales reported the theft of a U-Haul cargo van from their lot. Police currently have a suspect.

1:45 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of East Fifth Street reported the theft of her vehicle. According to the complainant, the car was taken sometime overnight and the keys were left inside.

3:31 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and referred for multiple charges after it was reported that he had attempted or used stolen checks at multiple businesses. Police learned that Johnson had used stolen checks at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia, the Dollar Tree and had attempted to use them at Hy-Vee, authorities said. Johnson was also reported to have taken an item from the Dollar Tree before being stopped by employees, authorities said. Altogether, Johnson is being referred for receiving stolen property, four counts of check forgery, two counts of possession of stolen checks and theft.

10:47 p.m.: Laurie Elizabeth Boehmke, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a harassment restraining order. According to the complaint, Boehmke got into a physical altercation with another person in the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road.

