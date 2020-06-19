Police calls for Friday, June 19: Hastings man arrested for driving under influence of controlled substance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County

Thursday:

6:31 p.m.: Dylan Robert Peterson, 20, of Hastings was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Peterson drew suspicion after twice striking a vehicle in the Arby’s drive-thru and then striking the fence surrounding the restaurant’s dumpsters.

Winona Police

Thursday:

10:06 a.m.: A man in the 50 block of East Fourth Street reported that someone had scratched a smiley face into the passenger-side door of his vehicle overnight.

1:24 p.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Rogan’s Shoes.

2:36 p.m.: Benjamin Ross Sage, 43, of Winona was arrested for a probation violation after police received a report that Sage was refusing to leave a residence in the 450 block of West Mark Street. Because Sage had been drinking, he was in violation of his probation.

2:47 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of West Seventh Street reported that someone had taken a package off of her porch.