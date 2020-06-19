You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, June 19: Hastings man arrested for driving under influence of controlled substance
Police calls for Friday, June 19: Hastings man arrested for driving under influence of controlled substance

Winona County

Thursday:

6:31 p.m.: Dylan Robert Peterson, 20, of Hastings was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Peterson drew suspicion after twice striking a vehicle in the Arby’s drive-thru and then striking the fence surrounding the restaurant’s dumpsters.

Winona Police

Thursday:

10:06 a.m.: A man in the 50 block of East Fourth Street reported that someone had scratched a smiley face into the passenger-side door of his vehicle overnight.

1:24 p.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Rogan’s Shoes.

2:36 p.m.: Benjamin Ross Sage, 43, of Winona was arrested for a probation violation after police received a report that Sage was refusing to leave a residence in the 450 block of West Mark Street. Because Sage had been drinking, he was in violation of his probation.

2:47 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of West Seventh Street reported that someone had taken a package off of her porch.

7:13 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of East Eighth Street reported that someone had taken a package off of his porch.

11:28 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed with disorderly conduct and trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets. According to complaint, Johnson was acting unruly in the store and, after being asked to leave, knocked over some display items.

