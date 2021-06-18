 Skip to main content
Police calls for Friday, June 18: Juvenile bitten by neighbor's newly-adopted dog
Police calls for Friday, June 18: Juvenile bitten by neighbor's newly-adopted dog

police lights file

Winona County

Thursday:

7:16 a.m.: Michael Allen Butler, 30, of St Charles was arrested and referred for domestic assault and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Oak Drive in St Charles.

Friday:

12:05 a.m.: A road hazard was reported to have washed onto the roadway in the area of Homer Road. The hazard was suspected to have resulted from Thursday severe thunderstorm. A contractor was called to remove the hazard, the sheriff’s office said.

Winona Police

Thursday:

5:31 p.m.: A report of a single gunshot came in from the 550 block of East Ninth Street. Officers spoke with residents in the area, who stated they believed the shot was actually a firework.

6:14 p.m.: A juvenile was reported to have been bitten by a neighbor’s newly-adopted dog in the 950 block of West Fifth Street. After the incident occurred, the complaint states, the owners of the dog returned it to where they adopted it from. Officers left a voicemail for the owners and the incident has been assigned to the police department’s animal control officer for follow-up.

10:54 p.m.: A complainant from Owatonna reported that a man whom she met in Winona had recorded explicit videos of her and then uploaded them onto the internet. The incident has been assigned to investigators for follow-up, police said.

Friday:

12:32 a.m.: Officers assisted firefighters with the cleanup of debris that resonated from a house that had been struck by lightning in the 50 block of Buck Ridge Drive. No injuries were reported.

