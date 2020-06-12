You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Friday, June 12: Rollingstone man referred for second- and fifth-degree assault
Police calls for Friday, June 12: Rollingstone man referred for second- and fifth-degree assault

Winona Police Thursday:

2:52 p.m.: An employee at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center reported that someone had drilled the lock out of a soda machine and took some sodas and money.

Friday:

5:30 a.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Third Street reported that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and took a phone charging cord, a Bluetooth charging cord, some SD cards and a small amount of money. No suspects were given, according to police.

Winona County Thursday:

3:58 p.m.: Raymond Severt Barsness, 71, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI in the 27000 block of Harbor Drive. Passerby called in Barsness after noticing him lying unconscious near a vehicle. Officers responded and were able to determine that Barsness had been driving shortly before the incident. Barsness had a breath-alcohol content of .20, according to police.

6:57 p.m.: Gary Arthur Thelen, 36, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for second- and fifth-degree assault and strangulation after getting into physical altercation with a juvenile out near Wilderness Campgrounds. According to the report, the juvenile was also referred for fifth-degree assault and strangulation but was not taken into custody.

