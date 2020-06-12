Police calls for Friday, June 12: Rollingstone man referred for second- and fifth-degree assault

×
Winona Police Thursday:
2:52 p.m.: An employee at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center reported that someone had drilled the lock out of a soda machine and took some sodas and money.
Friday:
5:30 a.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Third Street reported that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and took a phone charging cord, a Bluetooth charging cord, some SD cards and a small amount of money. No suspects were given, according to police.
Raymond Severt Barsness
Age: 71
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Dylan John Michael Distad
Age: 26
Charges: Possession of Pistol/Assault Weapon by Ineligible Person and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Age: 25
Charges: First-Degree Burglary
Amy Sue Kaiser
Age: 49
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and two DWI counts.
Eddie Mayo
Age: 48
Charges: Traffic - Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, DWI, Driving After Revocation, Damage to Property and Obstructing the Legal Process
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Age: 25
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and First-Degree Burglary
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Third-Degree Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Violation of a No Contact Order, Counterfeiting of Currency, Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wade Allen Olson
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, two counts of First-Degree Damage to Property, Fourth-Degree Damage to Property, Theft - Take/Use/Transfer of Movable Property without Consent and Obstructing the Legal Process.
Osei Owusu
Age: 29
Charges: Threats of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Felony Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Christopher James Ozmun
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat of Violence
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Scott Curtis Rinn
Age: 52
Charges: Violation of an Order for Protection
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Age: 24
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Mark Halley Smith
Age: 45
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation, two counts of Fifth-Degree Assault and Driving after Revocation
Gary Arthur Thelen
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault by Strangulation
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Winona County Thursday:
3:58 p.m.: Raymond Severt Barsness, 71, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI in the 27000 block of Harbor Drive.
Passerby called in Barsness after noticing him lying unconscious near a vehicle. Officers responded and were able to determine that Barsness had been driving shortly before the incident. Barsness had a breath-alcohol content of .20, according to police.
6:57 p.m.: Gary Arthur Thelen, 36, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for second- and fifth-degree assault and strangulation after getting into physical altercation with a juvenile out near Wilderness Campgrounds. According to the report, the juvenile was also referred for fifth-degree assault and strangulation but was not taken into custody.
