Police calls for Friday, June 11: Winona man arrested outside of bar, blood-draw performed

Winona County

Thursday

5:30 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 14 and County Road 119. No injuries or citations were reported. Both parties exchanged information, the complaint states.

9:50 p.m.: Jacob Julius Wise, 23, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of DWI out near Buck’s Bar & Grill in Minneiska. Deputies were called out to the area after they received a report of a man vomiting in the business’s parking lot. Deputies made contact with Wise while he was in his running vehicle and, due to his state, a warrant was signed for a blood-draw. Charges are pending the result of the blood-draw, the complaint states.

Friday

12:22 a.m.: A 17-year-old male was referred for felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies encountered him in possession of marijuana wax and paraphernalia on Hwy. 43. The male was not arrested during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

1:42 a.m.: Raymundo Padilla, 34, of Texas was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI and gross misdemeanor test refusal on Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 43. Padilla’s hometown was not provided.

Winona Police

Thursday

1:23 p.m.: Employees from Mainstream reported two laptops had been taken from a counter in the store.

