Police calls for Friday, July, 31: Winona man arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance

Winona County

Thursday:

11:31 a.m.: Ashley Marie Srock, 25, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 700 block of East Sixth Street in Winona. Srock was initially pulled over for having a suspended object, the complaint states. In the vehicle with Srock was Chase Michael Wehner, 21, of Winona, who was also arrested, but referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Wehner was found to be in possession of one gram of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Winona Police

Thursday:

4:33 p.m.: A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 650 block of East Fourth Street. According to the complainant, the package appeared to have been taken around July 6 and said they had only just noticed it was missing. The package contained a rain gauge shaped like a whiskey barrel valued at $48, the complaint states.

5:48 p.m.: A blue adult tricycle was reported stolen in the 150 block of East Fourth Street. According to the complainant, the bike contained a basket and an orange sticker. No estimated value was given.